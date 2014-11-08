Balanced offense leads Wisconsin over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- It was the kind of offensive balance No. 25 Wisconsin has been seeking all season. Finally, the Big Ten Conference’s most prolific rushing offense proved Saturday that it has more in its arsenal than running back Melvin Gordon.

Wisconsin took complete advantage of a Purdue defense aligned to deny Gordon, and Badger quarterback Joel Stave completed 15 of 20 first-half passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-16 victory over the Boilermakers in Ross-Ade Stadium.

”Our balance on offense definitely was a step in the right direction,“ said Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen, whose team finished with 489 yards of total offense. ”We ran the ball well at times, and we threw the ball well at times. The mix was good to see. Joel really threw the ball well into the wind in the second quarter.

“Different guys caught the ball, and we caught some contested balls. The throwing production today was great for Joel and great for our offense.”

Gordon, who entered the game averaging 162 rushing yards, surpassed the 200-yard mark in the fourth quarter, but it was Stave’s pinpoint passing during the first two quarters that laid the foundation for the Badgers’ fourth straight victory.

“Our receivers did a good job getting open, and Stave played amazing, especially in the first half,” Gordon said. “When he was able to drive us down there twice in the second quarter and score; that shows how hard he has been working.”

Gordon finished with 25 carries for 205 yards, and Stave completed 19 of 29 passes for 219 yards.

Stave said that playing in a stiff wind last week at Rutgers helped him play well Saturday throwing into the wind at Purdue.

“Based on the way their safeties play - they are active and stay very low - we knew we would have to be effective throwing the ball,” Stave said. “I think it helped me, especially in the second quarter that we played in a lot of wind last week. We know playing in November, the weather is not going to be great, but today really wasn’t too bad. We did a great job protecting up front, and I was able to stand back there and see the field.”

Wisconsin (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) spotted Purdue a 3-0 lead, then outscored the Boilermakers, 24-3, during the remainder of a first half dominated by Stave, whose 190 passing yards were a season high.

The victory sets up a Nov. 15 showdown with Nebraska in a game that could very well determine the Big Ten West’s representative in the conference championship game.

The Badgers, who entered the game averaging a Big Ten-leading 333.4 rushing yards per game, took a 7-3 lead with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter on Gordon’s 14-yard touchdown run, capping a six-play, 37-yard drive after a short punt by Purdue from its end zone against the wind.

The Boilermakers (3-7, 1-5) pulled to within 7-6 on the second quarter’s first play when Paul Griggs kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal.

Gordon’s 47-yard run to the Purdue 11-yard-line set up Rafael Gaglianone’s 24-yard field goal with 12:56 left in the half, extending the Badgers’ lead to 10-6.

On its next possession, Wisconsin drove 90 yards in 10 plays, taking a 17-6 advantage on Stave’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Gordon, who hurdled a defender at the goal line.

Wisconsin took a commanding 24-6 lead on its next possession, capped by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Stave to wide receiver Alex Erickson with 32 seconds left in the half. That drive covered 80 yards in 10 plays.

“There were a couple of key drives in that second quarter when we needed to get off the field on third down and didn‘t,” Purdue coach Darrell Hazell said. “Gordon is a great back, and I thought they did a good job throwing the ball, which you normally don’t expect them to do. Offensively, we needed to do a better job in pass protection.”

Purdue took advantage of Gordon’s fumble early in the third quarter that produced a 52-yard Griggs field, closing the deficit to 24-9 with 13:53 left.

The Boilermakers continued to apply the pressure, getting a 79-yard touchdown pass from Austin Appleby to Akeem Hunt with 9:35 left in the third quarter cutting the lead to 24-16.

That 84-yard drive began after Purdue stopped Gordon on a fourth-and-one play at the Boilermaker 16.

Badger backup quarterback Tanner McElvoy’s 13-yard touchdown run with1:05 remaining in the third capped a four-play, 58-yard drive that built a 31-16 lead after 45 minutes.

Through three quarters, Wisconsin had 415 total yards, and Purdue had 198.

Gaglianone’s 31-yard field goal with 7:05 remaining capped a 13-play, 45-yard drive and gave Wisconsin a 34-16 cushion.

NOTES: Wisconsin has won 28 consecutive games that have had 11 a.m. CST kickoffs. The Badgers have not lost an 11 a.m. start since Oct. 17, 2009 against Iowa. ... Wisconsin also improved to 25-6 in its last 31 November games. ... The 53-yard and 52-yard field goals from by Paul Griggs mark the first time in Purdue history that a kicker had two 50-plus yard field goals in the same game. ... The Badgers have won six consecutive games at Purdue and have not lost in Ross-Ade Stadium since the 1997 season. ... Purdue played without starting S Frankie Williams (concussion) and starting NG Ra‘Zahn Howard (sprained foot). ... The Boilermakers have lost four in a row and are 1-13 in Big Ten games under Hazell.