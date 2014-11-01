Preview: Wisconsin at Rutgers

Wisconsin hasn’t done itself any favors with its play on the road, losing both contests to find itself a notch below the heavyweights in the Big Ten. The Badgers vie for their first road victory of the season and sixth in seven outings overall when they visit conference newcomer Rutgers for the first time on Saturday afternoon. Heisman Trophy contender Melvin Gordon scored three times in Wisconsin’s 52-7 rout of Maryland last week to increase his touchdown total to 15 in the last five contests.

Nebraska’s Ameer Abdullah inserted himself back into the Heisman Trophy conversation at Rutgers’ expense, rolling up a school-record 341 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a 42-24 victory last week. To add injury to insult, Scarlet Knights quarterback Gary Nova (knee) left late in the first half and remains questionable to play in Saturday’s homecoming game. Should Nova remain on the sideline, freshman Chris Laviano is slated to start versus the Badgers and will attempt to end his team’s two-game losing skid.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: None

ABOUT WISCONSIN (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten): Joel Stave and Tanner McEvoy admittedly weren’t sure if the Badgers’ two-quarterback system would work, but both are pleased with the early results. Stave, a veteran pocket passer, threw for a season-best 155 yards and two touchdowns versus the Terrapins while the dual-threat McEvoy scampered 60 yards for a score to highlight his four-carry, 84-yard performance. “Joel and I don’t have a problem at all with each other,” McEvoy said. “We understand the situation. We’ve got to take advantage when we’re in there and make every snap count.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-3, 1-3): Running backs Desmon Peoples and Justin Goodwin will need to shoulder the load with the team’s quarterback situation in question. Peoples ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-17 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 18 while Goodwin added 92 yards from scrimmage, but the pair combined for just 63 rushing yards against the Cornhuskers. Leading receiver Leonte Carroo reeled in five receptions for 127 yards versus Nebraska to reach triple digits for the third time in four games.

1. While Gordon receives much of the fanfare, fellow Wisconsin RB Corey Clement has rushed for a touchdown in consecutive games and has five on the season.

2. Rutgers freshman RB Robert Martin scored from 4 yards out last week for his first collegiate touchdown.

3. Badgers TE Sam Arneson reeled in a touchdown reception last week, marking his third score in five games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 14