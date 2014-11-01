(Updated: CHANGES Gordon’s yardage and Rutgers total yards 2ND graph)

Wisconsin 37, Rutgers 0: Melvin Gordon and Corey Clement each rushed for two touchdowns as the Badgers breezed to their first road victory and sixth in seven outings overall.

Gordon, who ran for 128 yards, scored from 13 and 51 yards out to increase his rushing touchdown total to 18 - including nine in the last three games. Clement, who is a New Jersey native, had 43- and 36-yard scores to highlight his 131-yard performance as Wisconsin (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten) enjoyed a 389-139 advantage in total yards and held the Scarlet Knights to just seven first downs.

Gary Nova struggled in his return from last week’s knee injury, going 5-of-15 for 46 yards and an interception for Rutgers (5-4, 1-4), which was shut out at home for the first time since a 40-0 setback to West Virginia on Oct. 12, 2002. In addition, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 135-41 during their three-game losing skid.

A.J. Jordan’s blocked punt led to Wisconsin opening the scoring on the ensuing possession, as Gordon bolted up the middle and made one quick cut before capping a 13-yard touchdown run at 2:52 of the first quarter. Clement doubled the advantage with 9:36 left in the second by scampering up the middle before a stiff-arm to defensive back Gareef Glashen paved his way into the end zone.

Nova was intercepted by linebacker Marcus Trotter on the ensuing drive, leading to the first of three field goals on the day by freshman Rafael Gaglianone to give Wisconsin a 20-0 lead at halftime. Gordon continued the onslaught on the first play of Wisconsin’s initial drive of the third quarter, rushing left before reversing his field and racing to the right pylon.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gordon eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the sixth consecutive game. ... Rutgers S Anthony Cioffi reeled in his second interception in as many weeks. ... Wisconsin was playing in New Jersey for the first time since the 1997 Kickoff Classic, when it dropped a 34-0 decision to a Donovan McNabb-led Syracuse team.