Preview: Wofford at Clemson

Expectations are high in Death Valley as 12th-ranked Clemson prepares to host in-state foe Wofford in what should be an easy tune-up for the Tigers. Tougher tests are ahead for Clemson, but it shouldn’t have much trouble against the Terriers of the FCS, especially at home, where the Tigers have won their last nine games.

Clemson is widely considered a potential national championship playoff contender and will be tested soon enough by the likes of Louisville, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Florida State, but coach Dabo Swinney wants his Tigers focused on the upset-minded Terriers. “The first goal for us is to win the opener,” Swinney told reporters. “It’s that simple. Let’s create good momentum for our season. We’ve been able to do that more times than not.” Clemson has won all seven meetings at home, including a 35-27 victory in the most recent clash in 2011, and hasn’t lost to the Terriers since 1933. Wofford is 1-16 against FBS teams with its lone win coming against UL Monroe in 2000.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: NL.

ABOUT WOFFORD (2014: 6-5): Wofford is coming off a somewhat disappointing season after missing the FCS playoffs but returns 10 starters on offense and eight on defense. The Terriers have boasted one of the best rushing offenses in the FCS ranks in recent years and ranked third last year with 296.7 rushing yards per game. Wofford also had a solid defense a year ago, especially against the run, but will be tested by Clemson’s depth and speed.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2014: 10-3): The Tigers had one of the most dominant defenses in the nation a year ago, but they return only three starters from that unit. They’re also green along the offensive line with only one starter back, but they’re experienced – and dangerous — at the offensive skill positions. Quarterback Deshaun Watson put up big numbers before suffering a torn ACL last season and will be surrounded by an experienced running back in Wayne Gallman (769 yards, 4 TDs) and two dynamic receivers in Artavis Scott (76 receptions, 965 yards, 8 TDs) and Mike Williams (57 receptions, 1,030 yards, 6 TDs).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson is 29-0 all-time against FCS opponents, with 28 of the 29 games decided by double digits.

2. The Tigers are 37-0 over the past four seasons when leading entering the fourth quarter.

3. Clemson has won its last 27 games against unranked opponents by at least four points, the longest current streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Clemson 48, Wofford 20