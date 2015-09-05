Clemson rolls in Watson’s return

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Welcome back, Deshaun Watson.

The sophomore quarterback, playing in his first game since suffering a torn ACL last November, got off to a solid start in Clemson’s season-opening game Saturday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in limited duty as the No. 12 Tigers rolled past Wofford 49-10 at Memorial Stadium.

“Our goal is to end with a score every time we get the ball,” Watson said.

The Tigers did just that with the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year behind center, scoring touchdowns on all five possessions under Watson’s direction.

“We wanted to come out and show that the pressure isn’t going to get to us,” Watson said. “And we wanted to show that the Clemson Tigers are going to have a special 2015 season.”

While Watson appeared completely healed from ACL surgery in December, the Tigers’ postgame concern focused on the health of junior wide receiver Mike Williams.

Williams snagged a 4-yard touchdown pass from Watson to cap Clemson’s opening drive but suffered a neck injury on the play when he collided with the goal-post support. He remained on the ground for approximately 15 minutes before being placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Williams, who led Clemson with 1,030 receiving yards last season and was a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, raised his right arm as he left the field but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Even without Williams, Clemson’s offense didn’t appear to miss a beat against the Terriers (0-1), a Football Championship Subdivision opponent from nearby Spartanburg, S.C. The Tigers racked up 533 yards of offense and weren’t forced to punt until late in the third quarter.

Sophomore running back Wayne Gallman, who was Clemson’s leading rusher a year ago, amassed 92 yards on 14 carries and scored on short dives of 1 yard and 2 yards. Reserve running back Tyshon Dye added two 1-yard scoring runs for Clemson, which improved to 30-0 all time against FCS opponents.

Twenty different skill players touched the ball for the Tigers, and freshman Ray Ray McCloud led all wide receivers with eight receptions for 80 yards.

“Our first group from both sides were dominant from the first play, and that’s what we should do,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after improving to 7-0 in home openers. “There were not a lot of first-game mistakes. We played a lot of people and were able to get a bunch of guys some much-needed experience. We can built on it and keep improving.”

Sophomore Artavis Scott, who had a team-high 76 receptions a year ago, had a 35-yard touchdown among his six catches and totaled 136 all-purpose yards.

“Their skill set is pretty good,” Wofford coach Mike Ayers said. “They’re a football team that’s going to be something to reckon with this season.”

Wofford, which gave Clemson fits four years ago with its triple-option offense in a 35-27 loss, struggled to gain any consistency on offense Saturday. The Terriers managed 213 total yards, including 123 on the ground.

Wofford scored its lone touchdown on the final play of the first half as Chase Nelson bulled his way in from the 1 to cap a 53-yard drive. David Marvin added a 37-yard field goal for the Terriers early in the third quarter, but that was Wofford’s final gasp.

Junior quarterback Evan Jacks was under duress all day and completed 3-of-8 passes for 42 yards. The Terriers’ leading rusher, Nick Colvin, had 31 yards on seven carries.

Despite breaking in eight new starters, the Clemson defense shined. Junior safety T.J. Green led the effort with 10 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and the Tigers -- who led the nation in tackles for loss the past two seasons -- had 10 tackles for lost yardage against the Terriers.

Clemson did not allow a first down until late in the second quarter as the defense posted six consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.

“We were hunting and pecking for plays,” Ayers said. “We didn’t really have a whole lot of continuity. Clemson did a nice job on the defensive front, which created problems for us. Hats off to those guys.”

NOTES: Clemson freshman Mitch Hyatt started the game at left tackle, becoming the first freshman to start the first game of the season at that position for the Tigers since Phil Prince in 1944. ... Clemson has 40 freshmen or redshirt freshmen on its roster, which is the most since the 2011 ACC championship team had 42 first-year players. ... Wofford senior DL E.J. Speller made his 34th career start, more than any other player on this year’s team. ... Wofford LB Daryl Vining, who had 20 tackles last season, had nearly half that total Saturday, leading the Terriers with nine stops.