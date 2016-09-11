Kelly fuels Ole Miss in rout of Wofford

Chad Kelly threw three touchdown passes and No. 19 Ole Miss regrouped after a draining loss to Florida State with a 38-13 win over Wofford on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Markell Pack, D.K Metcalf and Quincy Adeboyejo each caught a touchdown pass from Kelly in a dominating first half by the Rebels.

"On a short week, I thought our kids came out with an edge," Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze told reporters after the win.

Wofford quarterback Brad Butler scored on a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter that trimmed the Ole Miss lead to 31-10. But the Rebels answered with an eight-play drive, capped by a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jacob Pellerin to A.J. Brown.

Pellerin also had a short touchdown run in the third quarter.

No doubt, Ole Miss' opening loss to Florida State was painful. The Rebels roared out to a 28-6 lead late in the second quarter, but the Seminoles scored 30 straight points and went on to win 45-34 Monday in Orlando, Fla. Freeze said the quick turnaround took a toll on his players and himself.

"It was a very physical game against a very talented team," Freeze said, looking back at the Florida State loss. "It was emotionally draining. You get back at 4 a.m. It's hard. You can't make that time up."

The Rebels had more than their egos bruised in the loss. Ole Miss saw two key contributors in running back Eric Swinney and corner Kendarius Webster go down with knee injuries. Swinney and Webster are out for the season, a pair of losses that will likely hurt more next week against No. 1 Alabama than against the slow-plodding Terriers.

"I felt like we could have done a lot of better," Wofford coach Mike Ayers told the school's website after the loss. "We did not get our guys ready, and that is my fault. I thought we created an opportunity for ourselves, but we were our own worst enemy. You have situations where you are expected to play at a certain level and expected to do a certain thing, and we were just not where we needed to be.

"I do not think that Ole Miss had a great day. We should have been able to do better. It comes down to coaching and that is on me. We are going to work really hard to get over the hump. We are really close."

The injury bug did bite the Rebels again on Saturday, though, with Metcalf, a highly-touted freshman, suffering a broken foot, after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kelly that made it 17-0. It was the second touchdown in the first two games of his collegiate career.

Freeze wouldn't rule out a return for Metcalf this season, but said he'd likely redshirt.

"He absolutely became a red-zone threat for us," Freeze said of Metcalf.

Overall, Freeze was pleased with his team's focus and his quarterback. On a Saturday, when several ranked teams struggled against inferior opponents, Ole Miss was efficient in putting away Wofford, behind a strong bounce-back performance from Kelly, The Rebels' senior quarterback threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against Florida State, but was sharp against the Terriers, completing 20 of 27 passes for 219 yards.

"A pretty solid day for him," Freeze said of Kelly. "I thought that was important. He needs to get back to where he was that last seven games (of last season). I thought today he was pretty sharp."

Can he do it next week against Alabama? The Rebels upset the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last season for their second straight win over Alabama. A third consecutive victory over Nick Saban's bunch would put Ole Miss right back in the playoff hunt.

Freeze said he watched Alabama's blowout of USC in the opener and was impressed the Crimson Tide.

"They looked fast, faster than they've been on defense," Freeze said of the Tide. "We've got our hands full. It's a great opportunity. It's not one that we've been afraid to take on before. We kind of relish that opportunity."

NOTES: Wofford's ground-oriented attack finished with 233 yards rushing, but the Terriers (1-1) struggled to finish drives and converted on only 6 of 16 third downs. ... The game was delayed for lightning with halftime being extended for close to an hour. ... RB Akeem Judd led Ole Miss in rushing with 64 yards on 11 carries. ... Wofford fell to 1-19 versus FBS teams in the last 18 years.