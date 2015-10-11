Air Force 31, Wyoming 17

Air Force deployed a dominant ground game and rolled to a 31-17 victory over winless Wyoming at Falcon Stadium in Mountain West play at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Junior running back Shayne Davern rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Falcons (3-2, 2-0), who bounced back from a 33-11 loss to Navy. Davern scored on runs of 6 and 46 yards.

Senior quarterback Karson Roberts threw for just 24 yards on 4-of-9 passing but rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries for Air Force, which amassed 305 of its 385 yards on the ground. Senior wide receiver Jalen Robinette produced the biggest pass play of the game for the Falcons, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Garrett Brown.

Senior quarterback Cameron Coffman completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Wyoming (0-6, 0-2). Sophomore running back Brian Hill rushed for 128 yards on 24 carries.

Coffman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jake Maulhardt with 2:11 to play in the fourth quarter to cut into Air Force’s lead, but by then it was too late for the Cowboys.

Wyoming had 307 yards of total offense, had trouble converting on third down and committed four turnovers.