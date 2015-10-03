Appalachian State 31, Wyoming 13

Junior tailback Marcus Cox had his biggest game of the year to lead Appalachian State to a 31-13 victory over visiting Wyoming on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Cox rushed for a season-high 178 yards on 15 carries for the Mountaineers (3-1), who scored two touchdowns in the opening minute of the game. Cox got them started with a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play of the contest.

Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Taylor Lamb completed only three of 12 passes for 65 yards, but he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Simms McElfresh. Lamb also scored on a 9-yard run.

Senior quarterback Cameron Coffman completed 14 of 19 passes for 155 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cowboys (0-5). The TD pass was an 8-yard strike to Joshua Tapscott with 52 seconds remaining in the game.

Sophomore running back Brian Hill rushed for 208 yards on 30 carries for Wyoming and scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.

Appalachian State jumped out to a 14-0 lead just 34 seconds into the game. Following the 59-yard scoring run by Cox, dedfensive back Latrell Gibbs then intercepted a pass by Coffman and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown on Wyoming’s first possession.

Wyoming outgained Appalachian State 373-314, but three turnovers proved costly. In addition to Coffman’s interception, the Cowboys also fumbled twice.