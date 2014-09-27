Preview: Wyoming at Michigan State

Heavily favored Michigan State hosts Wyoming on Saturday in what should serve as a final tuneup to the Big Ten season. The No. 9 Spartans scored 145 points in their first three games - the highest total during that span in school history - thanks in big part to a 73-14 spanking of Eastern Michigan last week. Michigan State, which lost at No. 4 Oregon 46-27 on Sept. 6, revived its rushing attack with 336 yards against the Eagles after recording 334 combined in its first two contests.

Spartans quarterback Connor Cook is off to a good start by completing 69.7 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Wyoming will not be in awe of the big stage as it has a 48-14 loss at No. 4 Oregon under its belt - the only blemish in coach Craig Bohl’s first season. Our guys are competitors. Were well aware of the quality of program and the players that Michigan State has,” Bohl told reporters. “... What we have found with our football team is they are a very resilient, resourceful group. They embrace competition. Its another opportunity for us to go out and make steps forward as a football program.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Michigan State -31

ABOUT WYOMING (3-1): The Cowboys have won their games by a total of 10 points while averaging 18 points per contest, with running back Shaun Wick (404 yards, 6.1 per carry, two touchdowns) as the top offensive threat. Quarterback Colby Kirkegaard has completed 57 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Wyoming could be in for a long day defensively as they are 75th among the 125 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed at 161 per game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-1): Running back Jeremy Langford (team-high 203 yards, 4.4 per carry, two touchdowns) is off to a slow start and could still be feeling the effects of a sprained ankle suffered in a 45-7 victory over Jacksonville State on Aug. 29. Supporting Langford in the backfield are Nick Hill (114, 3.6, three) and sophomore Delton Williams, who rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns against Eastern Michigan. The Spartans lead the nation in time of possession at 38:09.

1. Michigan State WR Tony Lippett leads the team with 18 catches, 345 yards and five touchdowns.

2. The Spartans are one of two FBS teams (Alabama) to rank in the top 10 in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense for the last three years.

3. Michigan State leads the series 2-0 with victories in 1976 and 1977 while the Spartans are 8-2 all-time versus current members of the Mountain West.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 42, Wyoming 10