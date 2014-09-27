No. 9 Michigan State 56, Wyoming 14: Connor Cook passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the host Spartans scored TDs on their first six possessions to make quick work of the Cowboys.

Keith Mumphery recorded two touchdowns for Michigan State (3-1), which rode a dominant offensive line to 185 rushing yards in the first half - 24 above Wyoming’s average allowed per game entering the contest - and a 42-14 lead at the break. Jeremy Langford rushed for 137 yards and a score, Tony Lippett caught his sixth TD pass of the season and Delton Williams added a rushing score for the Spartans.

Shaun Wick rushed for 85 yards and a 57-yard touchdown on five carries for the Cowboys (3-2), whose other setback was to No. 4 Oregon 48-14 on Sept. 13. Colby Kirkegaard was 16-of-24 for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Cowboys were also hurt by three turnovers.

After Cook’s 1-yard run started the onslaught, Lippett hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass on a crossing pattern between three defenders. Wick burst through the line and raced the last 50 yards untouched into the end zone to cut the deficit in half before Mumphery answered with a 33-yard TD run on an end-around.

Cook’s 19-yard play-action pass to tight end Josiah Price, Tyler O‘Connor’s 6-yard throw to Mumphery and Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run made it 42-7 before the Spartans took a knee on their final possession of the first half. Langford’s 29-yard TD run and O‘Connor’s 12-yard scramble for a score came after the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cook finished 8-of-12 for 126 yards while sophomore O‘Connor (2-of-2, 13) and freshman Damion Terry (6-of-6, 56) completed all their passes. ... The Spartans, who finished with 338 rushing yards, are averaging 50 points per game - 38 in the first half. ... Craig Bohl has lost as many games in his first year as Wyoming coach as he did in his final three seasons at North Dakota State (43-2) while winning two FCS national championships.