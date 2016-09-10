EditorsNote: Update 1: moving as a recap instead of first lede

Armstrong leads Nebraska over Wyoming

Quarterback Tommy Armstrong accounted for four total touchdowns to lead Nebraska to a lopsided 52-17 victory over Wyoming on Saturday, but the game was hardly as easy as the final score indicated.

The Cornhuskers (2-0) led just 24-17 at the end of the third quarter but exploded for a 28-0 fourth to turn a close contest into a blowout.

Nebraska woke up from a sleepy start to the day when Armstrong took a keeper 7 yards in for a touchdown to take its first lead late in the first quarter.

A pair of missed field goals kept Wyoming (1-1) scoreless through most of the first half, and the Huskers jumped out to a 17-0 advantage after a 29-yard field goal by Drew Brown and a 62-yard touchdown connection from Armstrong to Alonzo Moore.

But some missed opportunities by Nebraska kept the game much closer than it could have been. Wyoming chipped away at the deficit with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Tanner Gentry at the end of the first half.

Later in the third quarter, the Cowboys cut it to 17-10 when Cooper Rothe finally connected from 27 yards out.

While Nebraska's offense sputtered on into the fourth quarter, its defense kept things under control with back-to-back interceptions. The second of those ended in 23-yard pick-six by Kieron Williams that made it 24-10.

The Cowboys refused to go away, however, and a 1-yard touchdown rush by Brian Hill got it back to 24-17 going into the final quarter.

Needing to make a big play, Armstrong did just that by hitting Jordan Westerkamp for a 34-yard touchdown.

On Wyoming's next play, Allen missed on a lateral pass and Nebraska's Ross Dzuris scooped it up and returned it to the Wyoming 1-yard line. Devine Ozigbo punched it in with a rushing score one play later, pushing Nebraska's lead to 37-17.

Nate Gerry then picked off Allen for Nebraska's fourth of six forced turnovers of the game. That led to a 9-yard touchdown pass to Westerkamp that put the game out of reach.