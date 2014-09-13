Preview: Wyoming at Oregon

Marcus Mariota has re-established himself as a Heisman Trophy contender and the Oregon quarterback will attempt to help the No. 4 Ducks remain unbeaten when they host unblemished Wyoming on Saturday. Mariota passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns as Oregon rolled to a 46-27 victory over Michigan State last Saturday, a win that also bolsters the Ducks’ national championship aspirations. The Cowboys have recorded two narrow victories under first-year coach Craig Bohl, the former head man at FCS power North Dakota State.

Mariota continues his run up the Oregon record charts and now owns the career passing touchdowns mark with 69, passing Darron Thomas (66 from 2008, 2010-11). The junior also has 6,927 career passing yards and is 73 away from becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 7,000. The Ducks are allowing 20 points per game and the defensive showing against Wyoming will be watched closely as the Cowboys have scored just 17 points in each of their two victories.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon –43.

ABOUT WYOMING (2-0): Quarterback Colby Kirkegaard has completed 62.1 percent of his passes and threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 58 seconds left in last Saturday’s victory over Air Force. Shaun Wick (171 yards) is the top ball-carrier and Dominic Rufran (10 receptions, 144 yards) has caught at least one pass in 39 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation. Linebackers Devyn Harris (21 tackles, three for loss) and Mark Nzeocha (21 tackles, one sack) are Wyoming’s top defenders.

ABOUT OREGON (2-0): The Ducks don’t have a 20-carry running back on the roster and are using three players to get the job done. Freshman Royce Freeman has been impressive with 164 yards and four touchdowns, while holdovers Byron Marshall (99 rushing, team-best 174 receiving yards) and Thomas Tyner (97 rushing) are also part of the committee. All-American cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu nabbed his eighth career interception against Michigan State while safety Erick Dargan racked up his seventh career pick.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has never faced Wyoming but has a 51-18-1 record against current Mountain West teams.

2. Cowboys FS Darrenn White recorded a career-high 12 tackles in the win over Air Force.

3. Ducks WR Devon Allen had 110 yards receiving against Michigan State for his first career 100-yard outing.

PREDICTION: Oregon 52, Wyoming 16