Mariota, Oregon flip switch to blow out Wyoming

EUGENE, Ore. -- Marcus Mariota padded his Heisman Trophy campaign and may have secured his Heisman moment.

The Oregon junior quarterback accounted for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead No. 2 Oregon to a 48-14 win over Wyoming in front of 56,533 people in the 99th consecutive sellout at Autzen Stadium.

Mariota passed for 221 yards and two scores and ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular flip into the end zone in the second quarter to finish off a 19-yard touchdown run.

“That was a tremendous play,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “He did a good job protecting the football. It was a pretty athletic play.”

Mariota completed 19 of 23 passes and became the fourth Oregon quarterback to pass for 7,000 yards. He had five carries, and two of them ended in the end zone, as he remained one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy.

“I was just playing within our system,” Mariota said. “I executed what we have on offense and tried to get into a rhythm. I think as an offense we played really well.”

Oregon finished with 556 yards.

Mariota left the game early in the third quarter with Oregon leading 41-7. He has completed 50 of 71 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while running 20 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter but scored 41 points in under 20 minutes to blow away the Cowboys by the middle of the third quarter.

“We were a little sluggish at the beginning in every phase,” Helfrich said. “I was proud of how we performed for three quarters. We have a lot of work to do, but luckily in the wake of a victory.”

The Ducks scored 27 points in the second quarter to take a 27-7 lead at halftime and then scored less than two minutes into the second half on a 12-yard run by running back Royce Freeman to take a 34-7 lead.

Oregon linebacker Torrodney Prevot sacked Wyoming quarterback Colby Kirkegaard and forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Christian French at the Wyoming 29-yard line. Mariota tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Loyd to put Oregon ahead 41-7 with 9:59 left in the third.

Kirkegaard found D.J. May for a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys closed within 41-14.

Oregon freshman running back Kani Benoit got his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to push Oregon’s lead to 48-14.

Oregon improved to 3-0 heading into Pac-12 Conference play.

“We will be excited for the next game,” Helfrich said. “We are where we want to be at 3-0, but nowhere near where we want to be for the long term.”

Wyoming gained 439 yards but fell to 2-1 as coach Craig Bohl, who arrived this year from North Dakota State, had his personal 26-game winning streak snapped.

“On tape, they were an explosive football team, and that was bared out today,” Bohl said.

Kirkegaard completed 19 of 33 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns while Shaun Wick ran for 125 yards. May had 101 receiving yards.

Wyoming’s defense made the first big play of the day when it stopped Oregon running back Byron Marshall on fourth-and-2 from the Cowboys’ 3-yard line.

The Cowboys then drove 98 yards in 11 plays and took more than five minutes off the clock before Kirkegaard found wide receiver Tanner Gentry for an 18-yard touchdown pass that put the Cowboys ahead 7-0 with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Wyoming was 3-for-3 on third-down conversions on the drive.

Oregon answered with a quick scoring drive that went 65 yards on four plays. Mariota ran an option play for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game with 14:55 left in the half.

Oregon took the lead on its next drive, an 86-yard march that was finished with a 30-yard touchdown run by Marshall. Oregon led 13-7 with 10:45 to go after the extra point was off the mark.

Oregon safety Erick Dargan intercepted Kirkegaard’s pass to end Wyoming’s next possession and returned the ball to the Cowboys’ 25-yard line. Three plays later, Mariota ran 19 yards and flipped into the end zone for a touchdown that put Oregon ahead 20-7 with 6:43 on the first-half clock.

“I took off and figured I was close enough to the goal line that I could kind of jump in there,” Mariota said.

Wyoming drove to the Oregon 19-yard line late in the second quarter before Dargan got his second interception to give the Ducks the ball at their 15-yard line with 3:09 left.

The Ducks went 85 yards on seven plays as Mariota found wide receiver Devon Allen for a 16-yard touchdown that put Oregon ahead 27-7.

Mariota completed 13 of 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown while running three times for 58 yards and two scores as Oregon had 344 yards at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon became the first college team this decade to win 50 games. Oregon is 50-6 since 2010. ... Oregon won its 13th straight nonconference game dating to 2011. ... Mark Helfrich is 10-0 at home as Oregon’s coach, the second-longest streak to start a tenure at Oregon behind Chip Kelly, who won his first 18 home games.