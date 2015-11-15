San Diego State 38, Wyoming 3

Chase Price and Donnel Pumphrey combined for 292 yards on the ground and the San Diego State defense shut down visiting Wyoming in a 38-3 victory on Saturday night.

The yards by Price (152 on 17 carries) and Pumphrey (140 on 29 carries) were more than the Cowboys (1-1, 1-6 Mountain West) gained in the game. Wyoming finished with 191 total yards.

Price also rushed for two touchdowns for the Aztecs, who remain unbeaten in the Mountain West with a 6-0 record. They improved to 8-3 overall with their sixth straight win after starting 1-3.

San Diego State quarterback Maxwell Smith completed 12 of 19 passes for only 138 yards but completed three touchdown passes.

Wyoming quarterback Cameron Coffman struggled throughout, completing only 9 of 21 passes for 129 yards with two interceptions.

San Diego State more than doubled Wyoming’s first down total -- 25-12 -- and had the ball almost 10 more minutes (34:45-25:15). The Cowboys converted only 2 of 11 third-down opportunities.

Coffman completed passes to six receivers -- with Mikah Holder, Pumphrey and Jemond Hazely making three catches each. Holder had two touchdown receptions.