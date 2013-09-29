(Updated: DELETES “and ran for two more” in 3rd graph Flip-flops sentences in 3rd graph)

Texas State 42, Wyoming 21: Robert Lowe rushed for career highs of 138 yards and three touchdowns as the host Bobcats upset the Cowboys in a game delayed 3 hours, 28 minutes because of lightning.

Chris Nutall ran for two scores while Tyler Jones was 14-of-18 for 196 yards and a touchdown for Texas State (3-1), which gave coach Dennis Franchione his 200th victory. The Bobcats, who entered with the nation’s fourth-best rushing defense at 62 yards per game, outgained Wyoming 256-64 on the ground.

Brandon Miller rushed for a pair of scores for Wyoming (3-2), which lost to a Sun Belt Conference team for the first time in seven games. Quarterback Brett Smith, who became the Cowboys’ all-time touchdown pass leader last week, was 25-of-48 for 292 yards and a touchdown - the 61st of his career.

The game was tied 7-7 when it was halted with 8:34 remaining in the second quarter - the third time a Wyoming game has been interrupted by thunderstorms this season. Jones found Ben Ijah for a 26-yard TD pass with 29 seconds left in the first half to make it 14-14 and start a string of 28 straight points for Texas State.

After a three-and-out on its first possession of the third quarter, Lowe’s second touchdown run - a 5-yarder - was followed by TD runs of 22 and 5 yards by Nutall to give the Bobcats a 35-14 lead with 13:11 left. Lowe’s 19-yard run capped the scoring with 3 seconds to go as Texas State improved to 3-1 for the first time since 2003.