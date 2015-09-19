Preview: Wyoming at Washington State

Washington State returns home to play Wyoming on Saturday after a dramatic finish on the road against Rutgers last week. The Cougars avoided a potential 0-2 start to the season as Luke Falk connected with River Cracraft for the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining to edge the Scarlet Knights 37-34.

Falk, who was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, finished with 478 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Cougars have not won in front of the home crowd since the third game of last season, but a struggling Wyoming team presents them with the opportunity to do so. The Cowboys lost their first two games while battling injuries at quarterback. Backup Josh Allen was lost for the season with a shoulder injury in last week’s 48-29 loss to Eastern Michigan and starter Cameron Coffman is returning from a knee injury he suffered in the opener.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT WYOMING (0-2): Coffman, who sat out the 2014 season after transferring from Indiana, will be playing just his second game under center for the Cowboys. He threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota in his first appearance, and coach Craig Bohl told reporters on Monday he expects Coffman to be at “full speed” in practice after missing the last game with a sprained knee. Brian Hill, Wyoming’s talented running back, rushed for 242 yards against Eastern Michigan and is the Mountain’s West’s leading rusher with 273 yards and 8.8 yards per carry.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-1): The Cougars have a much-needed open date after this week before starting conference play on Oct. 3 against California. Asked what was the biggest difference from his team’s season-opening loss to Portland State and last week, coach Mike Leach told reporters on Monday: “Week one we were hesitant, just constantly pressing and our tempo was slow as can be. Week two we played fast, weren’t hesitant, sloppy at times but we did fly around.” Leach can only hope his players continue to play fast against Wyoming and prevent his hot seat from getting any hotter this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State leads the 3-2, but Wyoming won the last meeting 34-13 in Pullman in 1990.

2. The Cowboys have played 23 freshmen, tying them with Florida State and North Carolina State for the second-most this season.

3. Leach, a native of Cody, Wyo., has never played the Cowboys but has a 7-3 record against the Mountain West conference.

PREDICTION: Washington State 42, Wyoming 21