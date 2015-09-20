Washington State 31, Wyoming 14

Luke Falk passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns and the Washington State defense held Wyoming scoreless after the first quarter en route to a 31-14 nonconference win on Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars, who have rebounded with two wins after losing the season opener at home to Portland State, were opportunistic against the Cowboys.

Wyoming outgained Washington State 409-378 in total yards and the Cowboys held the time of possession edge 33:25 to 26:35, but Wyoming was only 7 of 16 on third-down conversions.

Falk, who completed 37 of 45 passes, tied the score at 14 with 13:02 left in the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dom Williams.

Washington State freshman running back Keith Harrington ran 36 yards for a touchdown on the next possession to give the Cougars a 21-14 lead with 5:17 left.

Harrington finished with 68 yards on six carries.

Falk connected again with Williams on a 4-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Falk also ran 1 yard for a touchdown in the first quarter.