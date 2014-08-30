Preview: Youngstown State at Illinois

The perception – at least nationally – is that Illinois coach Tim Beckman sits uneasily on the proverbial hot seat as he enters his third season with a 6-18 overall record and a ghastly 1-15 mark in Big Ten play. Perhaps Beckman should consider tightening up his resume, but the Fighting Illini did show some improvement in 2013 while doubling their win total from the previous season to finish 4-8. Although the schedule includes four opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25 – all four on the road – becoming bowl eligible is a sensible objective starting Saturday when they host FCS member Youngstown State.

Illinois has a pulsating new quarterback in Wes Lunt, who replaces the school’s total offense record holder Nathan Scheelhaase. Lunt started five games at Oklahoma State in 2012 before transferring to Illinois and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,108 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games. The offense looked sleek and reborn last season under first-year offensive coordinator Bill Cubit, the former Western Michigan coach who helped Illinois finish in the top half of the country in five different categories.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT YOUNGSTOWN STATE (2013: 8-4): Junior quarterback Dante Nania, who played backup to four-year starter Kurt Hess the past two seasons, is the starter. Nania will be eased into the role with a strong running game featuring Martin Ruiz, Jody Webb, Demond Hymes and Ryan Moore. Defensively, the secondary returns three starters in free safety Donald D’Alesio, strong safety Jameel Smith and cornerback Julius Childs.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2013: 4-8): While there were improvements throughout the program - the Illini also ended a 20-game conference losing streak – defense was not one of them. Illinois finished tied for 104th among 123 schools nationally in points allowed at 35.4 per game and repairing that unit is pivotal for Beckman. Lunt brings a new dimension behind center which should keep the Illini in games but the defense, led by linebacker Mason Monheim, must step up.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois has won 16 consecutive home openers, the fourth-longest streak in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (35), Nebraska (28) and Wisconsin (18).

2. The Fighting Illini is 13-0 against FCS teams, with an average margin of victory of 28 points.

3. Youngstown State, whose school president is former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, was an impressive 43-of-47 in red-zone opportunities in 2013.

PREDICTION: Illinois 35, Youngstown State 31