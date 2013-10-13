(Updated: CORRECTED Mississippi Valley to Missouri Valley.)

Youngstown State 59, Illinois State 21: Kurt Hess completed 17-of-21 passes for 311yards and four touchdowns as the host Penguins romped the Redbirds to remain undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Martin Ruiz led the rushing attack for Youngstown State (6-1, 3-0) with 85 yards and a touchdown. Jody Webb, Demond Hymes and Hess also found the end zone as the Penguins totaled 258 rushing yards. Marcel Caver caught three balls for a game-high 99 yards and a touchdown.

Marshaun Coprich led Illinois State (2-4, 1-2) with 14 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Blake Winkler finished 15-of-23 for 221 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. His favorite target, Cameron Meredith, hauled in three passes for 93 yards and a score.

After Collin Keoshian scored from 2 yards out 4:47 into regulation, Youngstown State scored 28 straight points. Hess connected with Carson Sharbaugh for a 2-yard score with seven minutes left in the first quarter and then hit Andrew Williams for a 40-yard scoring strike seven seconds into the second quarter. After Ruiz scampered for a 26-yard touchdown, Hess found Caver for a 67-yard score with 11:02 left in the frame.

Winkler and Meredith connected on a 73-yard score just two plays later, but that was as close as the Redbirds would get. A 10-yard TD from Hess to Jelani Berassa made it 38-14 at halftime before Hymes and Hess rushed for third-quarter scores to seal the win.