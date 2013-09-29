FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2013 / 2:49 AM / 4 years ago

Youngstown State 28, Southern Illinois 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Youngstown State 28, SouthernIllinois 27: Kurt Hess threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns,including the game-winner with 1:50 to play, to lead the visitingPenguins to a win over the Salukis in the Missouri Valley Conferenceopener for both teams.Youngstown State (4-1, 1-0 MVC)trailed 27-14 entering the fourth quarter, but Hess ledtwo touchdown drives in the final period to earn the victory. Ten differentPenguins caught passes including Andre Stubbs, who had a team-highfive receptions for 46 yards and two scores.

Kory Faulkner threw for 348 yardsand four touchdowns for Southern Illinois (2-3, 0-1), with MyColePruitt leading the way with eight catches for 83 yards. John Lantzcaught five balls for 80 yards and a score, and four different Salukishad touchdown receptions.

Southern Illinois jumped on topmidway through the first quarter on Faulkner’s 7-yard touchdown passto Malcolm Agnew. Youngstown State bounced back with twoHess-to-Stubbs scoring hookups, from 18 and 2 yards, to go up byseven early in the second.

The Salukis seemed to takecommand of the game with three scoring drives in the final 9:10 ofthe second quarter, all finished off with Faulkner touchdown passes.But Hess found Nate Adams for a 15-yard touchdown and drove the Penguins 83 yards in 16 plays for the winning 1-yardtouchdown pass to Carson Sharbaugh with 1:50 left to complete the comeback.

