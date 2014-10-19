Youngstown State 26, Southern Illinois 14: Jody Webb scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the host Penguins downed the Salukis in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Webb rushed for 88 yards while Hunter Wells went 21-of-28 for 269 yards and a touchdown for Youngstown State (5-2, 2-1 MVC), which rebounded from a six-point home loss versus Western Illinois last week to win for the fifth time in six games. Martin Ruiz carried 28 times for 109 yards and Andrew Williams recorded eight catches for 96 yards as the Penguins outgained Southern Illinois 465-224.

Mark Iannotti threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes for the Salukis (5-3, 2-2), which have dropped four of the last five meetings between the schools. Tay Willis (97 yards) and MyCole Pruitt (24) each finished with four catches and caught a TD pass as Southern Illinois suffered consecutive losses for the first time since the start of last season.

Youngstown State raced out to a 17-point halftime advantage, outgaining the Salukis 219-69. Jelani Berassa wrapped up a 14-play, 85-yard march on the Penguins’ opening drive with a 9-yard scoring catch from Wells, Joey Cejudo added a short first-quarter field goal and Webb raced 19 yards to the end zone with 10:38 left in the second quarter.

Willis put Southern Illinois on the board for the first time on the Salukis’ first possession of the second half, making an over-the-shoulder catch on a deep throw from Iannotti before pulling away for a 62-yard touchdown. Pruitt answered Cejudo’s second field goal of the game with a 2-yard TD reception late in the third quarter, but Webb put the game away with a 9-yard burst with 8:31 remaining.