October 19, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Youngstown State 24, Western Illinois 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Youngstown State 24, Western Illinois 14: Freshman Martin Ruiz rushed for a season-high 199 yards and a touchdown as the host Penguins held off the upset-minded Leathernecks.

Kurt Hess struggled throughout the day in the rainy conditions and finished 7-of-18 for 47 yards but he threw two touchdown passes to offset one interception and give Youngstown State (7-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) its fifth consecutive victory.

Trenton Norvell threw for 176 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and J.C. Baker rushed for 148 yards on 28 carries for Western Illinois (3-5, 1-3), which was tied with Youngstown State, ranked No. 15 in the FCS Coaches Poll, entering the final quarter.

Norvell’s 9-yard pass to Lance Lenoir midway through the third quarter pulled the Leathernecks even, but Joey Cejudo booted a 33-yard field goal with 11:34 to play to put the Penguins ahead to stay. Nathan Knuffman missed a tying 40-yard attempt with 6:35 remaining.

Hess then guided Youngstown State on its best drive of the day, helped by a 57-yard run from Ruiz, who opened the scoring with a 60-yard TD midway through the first quarter. Hess capped the march with a 5-yard scoring pass to Nate Adams to make it 24-14 with 2:34 to play.

