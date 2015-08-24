UPDATE 1-Irish insurer FBD to bolster capital buffers after losses spiral

* FBD to replenish capital after 96 mln euro half-year loss

* Insurer plans to issue a 10-year, Tier 2 subordinated bond

* Shares fall, extending loss on the year (Adds CEO quotes, details on debt issuance, share fall)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Irish general insurer FBD Holdings Plc laid out a plan on Monday to significantly strengthen its capital reserves and change its business strategy after announcing a sharp escalation in losses for the first half of the year.

FBD’s shares plunged 13 percent in early trade, after the company also announced it had to strengthen its reserves last year by 88 million euros due to higher claims.

Ireland’s only publicly traded insurer, which issued two claims-driven profit warnings last year and saw the resignation of chief executive Andrew Langford last month, said it was shifting strategy after failing to deliver profitable growth.

It will sell its stake in a property and leisure business, make changes to its staff pension scheme, cut 7 million euros from its cost base and look to issue debt, it said. It also ruled out paying dividends for 2015, as expected.

It reported a half-year loss of 96 million euros, spiralling after a full-year loss of 4.5 million euros for 2014.

Shares in FBD, which have fallen by 40 percent this year, were 13 percent lower at 0745 GMT in a wider Irish market that was down 2.6 percent.

“This is a difficult day for FBD, our shareholders and our staff,” FBD’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Fiona Muldoon, said in a statement.

“These results reflect very serious increased claims costs in our industry. We are taking decisive action now to de-risk our strategy and return to profitability by the end of 2016.”

The cost cuts will lead to job losses among FBD’s 1,000 staff, she said.

Muldoon told Reuters that the steps outlined would make FBD compliant with the new Solvency II capital requirements for the sector and that it would look to issue a 10-year, Tier 2 subordinated bond before the end of the year to provide a buffer.

The debt would be similar to the subordinated loan that Irish state-owned health insurer Vhi Insurance borrowed from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway this year, she said.

While Ireland’s economy is growing faster than any other in Europe, FBD has said it will only benefit in the medium term because claims linked to increasing economic activity are on the rise amidst a structural change to the sector, which it said will lead to losses across the industry for 2015 and 2016.

This change was evident, Muldoon said, in court reports that showed a 27 percent year-on-year rise in 2014 on the level of claims’ payouts in Ireland. The average whiplash claim is 18,000 euros in Ireland versus 4,000 to 5,000 euros in Britain, she said.

Ireland introduced a separate court of appeal last year and a recovery benefits assistance scheme, and those factors among others have led to a sharp rise in claims’ payouts.

FBD had to strengthen its prior year reserves by 88 million euros as a result.

After expanding into markets where claims cost have increased significantly, FBD said it was simplifying its business offering to concentrate on its core farming and agri book and will consolidate its consumer business under one brand. (Editing by David Clarke and Susan Fenton)