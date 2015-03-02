BRIEF-FBD annual loss per share worse than expected 0.13 euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Fbd Holdings Plc

* Fy operating loss per share of 0.13 euros versus 1.36 euro earnings per share in 2013

* FBD had guided for operating loss per share of zero to 0.10 euros in november’s second profit warning

* Profitability significantly impacted by severe deterioration in market claims environment, weather

* Will continue to take all appropriate action to respond to trading conditions

* Expects operating earnings per share of 0.20 to 0.40 euros, subject to no exceptional claims

* Final dividend increased by 2.3 percent to 0.34 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)