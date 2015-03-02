FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FBD annual loss per share worse than expected 0.13 euros
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FBD annual loss per share worse than expected 0.13 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Fbd Holdings Plc

* Fy operating loss per share of 0.13 euros versus 1.36 euro earnings per share in 2013

* FBD had guided for operating loss per share of zero to 0.10 euros in november’s second profit warning

* Profitability significantly impacted by severe deterioration in market claims environment, weather

* Will continue to take all appropriate action to respond to trading conditions

* Expects operating earnings per share of 0.20 to 0.40 euros, subject to no exceptional claims

* Final dividend increased by 2.3 percent to 0.34 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.