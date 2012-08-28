UPDATE 1-Insurer FBD beats Irish rivals with flat H1 profit

* H1 operating profit 28.7 mln eur vs 28 mln eur yr ago

DUBLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Irish general insurer FBD Holdings Plc beat its peers by maintaining profit levels in a weak Irish market in the first half of the year, but warned a further fall in domestic demand would limit income from premiums in the coming months.

FBD, whose products include general liability and property insurance, posted an operating profit for the first six months of 2012 of 28.7 million euros ($36 million), up marginally from 28.0 million a year ago.

It maintained its full-year earnings guidance at between 1.45 and 1.55 euros per share, down from 1.70 in 2011.

Larger rival Aviva had said operating profit in Ireland fell to 3 million pounds ($4.7 million) from 24 million in its non-life business in the first six months compared with the same period last year, while RSA’s first-half Irish underwriting profit fell to 14 million pounds from 21 million.

“We believe that gross written premium is well ahead of a contracting market and that FBD’s market share has again increased,” Chief Executive Andrew Langford said. “A further fall in domestic demand is expected to limit premium income growth in the second half.”

The key profit driver was an underwriting result of 11.7 million euros, an increase of 9 percent on the same period of last year, Langford said.

Day-to-day claims, helped by a decrease in road accident claims, fell compared with last year, outweighing a slight increase in large claims, Langford said.

FBD’s combined ratio - a measure of costs and claims as a percentage of premiums - fell slightly to 92.2 percent from 92.8 percent.