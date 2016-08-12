UPDATE 1-FBD says on track for 2017 FY profit, shares up 11 pct

(Adds share price move, analyst quotes)
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Fbd
* Reports 3.7m loss before tax in first half of 2016; says 'firmly on track' for full year profitability in 2017
* Says group combined operating ratio 101 percent in H1; continues to target a sub-100% cor by Q4 2016
* Shares up 11.5 percent at 6.86 euros at 1400 GMT
* Merrion stockbrokers says results 'beat expectations with regard to gross premium growth, loss/expense ratio, net asset value and earnings'
* Goodbody Stockbrokers says performance on claims 'encouraging'
* CEO says gross written premium of 181m down 2% in H1, largely driven by a reduction in broker business
* Says capital levels within target range of 110%-130% of solvency capital requirement
* Says average premium rate increases of 11%, offset by an 7% decline in policy volume from direct operations
* Calls for substantial reform to tackle claims and cost inflation in Ireland
* Says Brexit introduces uncertainty, but does not expect to be materially affected in the near term by currency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)