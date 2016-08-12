FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-FBD says on track for 2017 FY profit, shares up 11 pct
August 12, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-FBD says on track for 2017 FY profit, shares up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price move, analyst quotes)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Fbd

* Reports 3.7m loss before tax in first half of 2016; says 'firmly on track' for full year profitability in 2017

* Says group combined operating ratio 101 percent in H1; continues to target a sub-100% cor by Q4 2016

* Shares up 11.5 percent at 6.86 euros at 1400 GMT

* Merrion stockbrokers says results 'beat expectations with regard to gross premium growth, loss/expense ratio, net asset value and earnings'

* Goodbody Stockbrokers says performance on claims 'encouraging'

* CEO says gross written premium of 181m down 2% in H1, largely driven by a reduction in broker business

* Says capital levels within target range of 110%-130% of solvency capital requirement

* Says average premium rate increases of 11%, offset by an 7% decline in policy volume from direct operations

* Calls for substantial reform to tackle claims and cost inflation in Ireland

* Says Brexit introduces uncertainty, but does not expect to be materially affected in the near term by currency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
