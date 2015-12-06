Preview: 49ers at Bears

The San Francisco 49ers seek their first road win of the season when they visit the home-challenged Chicago Bears on Sunday. San Francisco fell to 0-5 away from Levi’s Stadium in Week 11, when it suffered a 29-13 setback against Seattle.

The 49ers’ offense hasn’t produced enough to earn victories anywhere lately, as the team is 1-4 in a stretch during which they have scored 17 points or fewer in each contest. San Francisco has to like its chances to pick up a road victory against Chicago, which dropped to 1-4 at Soldier Field with Week 11’s 17-15 loss to Denver. The Bears also have had trouble scoring recently, recording 15 and 17 points in their last two games, but are coming off a four-point win at Green Bay that put them in position to get to .500 for the first time since they were 3-3 on Oct. 12, 2014. Chicago also hopes to remain in the thick of the playoff race as it begins Week 13 just one game out of the final NFC wild-card spot.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bears -7.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE 49ERS (3-8): Carlos Hyde is unlikely to help San Francisco’s struggling running game as it appears he will miss his fifth consecutive game with a stress fracture in his foot. The 49ers desperately need a strong effort on the ground from someone after being held to fewer than 70 yards in five of their last six contests. Anquan Boldin is 16 away from becoming the 11th player in NFL history with 1,000 receptions.

ABOUT THE BEARS (5-6): Chicago has won three of its last four contests, with each victory coming on the road. It has allowed an average of 15 points over those four games, but it has been a tale of two defenses for the team, which ranks second against the pass but 29th versus the run. Zach Miller has become one of Jay Cutler’s favorite targets, as the backup tight end has caught four touchdown passes in the last four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bears have lost 11 of their last 14 at home.

2. San Francisco is visiting Soldier Field for the first time since suffering a 41-10 loss on Oct. 29, 2006.

3. Chicago TE Martellus Bennett (ribs) may return after missing last week’s victory but likely will surrender some playing time to Miller.

PREDICTION: Bears 23, 49ers 17