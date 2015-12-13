Preview: 49ers at Browns

Johnny Manziel begins what may be his final opportunity with the league-worst Cleveland Browns when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The talented but problematic quarterback was named the starter for Cleveland’s final four games after being benched for two contests when his partying during the team’s bye week was caught on video.

“I was forced to learn a hard lesson,” Manziel told reporters. “I had to learn the hard way and I‘m lucky to be back in the position that I‘m in and being the starter again, so I‘m definitely not taking that lightly.” While the Browns attempt to halt their seven-game losing streak, the 49ers look to make it two straight road wins after dropping seven in a row away from home. San Francisco ended its road skid last week with a 26-20 overtime victory at Chicago, which also was just its second triumph in six overall contests. The 49ers are visiting Cleveland for the first time since suffering a 20-7 defeat on Dec. 30, 2007.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Browns -2. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE 49ERS (4-8): Running back Carlos Hyde is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game with a stress fracture in his foot, which is disappointing news as Cleveland ranks 31st against the run with an average of 136.3 yards allowed. Meanwhile, San Francisco has yielded at least 170 yards on the ground in four of its last six contests. Anquan Boldin made five catches in last week’s victory, leaving him 11 shy of becoming the 11th player in NFL history with 1,000 receptions.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2-10): Gary Barnidge was rewarded for his breakout season Thursday as he was signed to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $12 million. The 30-year-old leads Cleveland with 60 receptions and seven touchdowns and ranks second with 817 receiving yards - all career highs. Barnidge needs one 100-yard performance to tie the franchise single-season record for tight ends of four held by Milt Morin (1968), and he is two TD catches shy of matching Ozzie Newsome’s mark.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Browns WR Travis Benjamin did not practice Thursday and is questionable due to a shoulder injury.

2. San Francisco QB Blaine Gabbert is 2-2 with five touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 63 since taking over for Colin Kaepernick.

3. Manziel last played on Nov. 15, when he threw for a career-high 372 yards in a 30-9 loss at Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Browns 17