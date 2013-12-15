Preview: 49ers at Buccaneers

The resurgent San Francisco 49ers carry a three-game winning into Sunday’s matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they look to build momentum toward what they hope is a return trip to the Super Bowl. The 49ers may not be able to catch Seattle in the NFC West, but they sent a message with last week’s 19-17 win over the division-leading Seahawks. “I think we showed a championship effort,” safety Donte Whitner said. “I think everybody around the country knows who the 49ers are now.”

San Francisco and Carolina are holding down the final two playoff slots in the NFC but the 49ers have to be wary of the Buccaneers, who have rebounded from an 0-8 start by winning four of their last five games. Tampa Bay has knocked off playoff contenders Detroit and Arizona during its recent hot stretch and is coming off a 27-6 home win over the Buffalo Bills. “Our preparation is the same. We’re just finishing games,” defensive Gerald McCoy said. “We’re making the plays that we weren’t making before.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: 49ers -5. O/U: 41.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (9-4): Defense has keyed the turnaround for San Francisco, which allowed an average of 28 points in its first three games but has yielded 13 per game while going 8-2 over its last 10. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to put up modest numbers, but he has been picked off only once in his last three games and has his top wideout back in Michael Crabtree, who has six catches in his first two contests after missing the first two months while recovering from surgery for a torn Achilles’ tendon. Running back Frank Gore went over 100 yards last week for the first time since Oct. 13.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (4-9): Tampa Bay forced five turnovers against the Bills to overcome an ugly performance by rookie quarterback Mike Glennon, who threw for a season-low 90 yards and two interceptions. With their top two running backs out for the season, Bobby Rainey rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown last week - although most of it came on an 80-yard scoring run - and Vincent Jackson hauled in his sixth TD reception of the season. Linebacker Lavonte David sparks a defense that has a league-best 21 interceptions and ranks second with a plus-13 turnover margin.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gore needs 69 yards to reach 1,000 for the seventh time in his career.

2. David is the only player in the league with at least 100 tackles, five interceptions and five sacks.

3. The 49ers are 10-0 (including playoffs) when Kaepernick has a passer rating of 100 or higher.

PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Buccaneers 20