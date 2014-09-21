Preview: 49ers at Cardinals

Colin Kaepernick attempts to rebound from a rough performance and continue his dominance against Arizona when he leads the San Francisco 49ers into battle versus the host Cardinals on Sunday. Kaepernick threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble in last week’s 28-20 loss to visiting Chicago in the inaugural game at Levi’s Stadium. The quarterback also used what was deemed “inappropriate language” during an altercation with Chicago’s Lamarr Houston, resulting in a fine of $11,025 that he plans to appeal.

Kaepernick has had plenty of success against Arizona in his career, going 3-0 with 838 passing yards and six touchdowns in three starts. The Cardinals look to remain unbeaten after posting a 25-14 road victory over the New York Giants in Week 2. Drew Stanton made his first regular-season appearance since 2010 in place of an injured Carson Palmer and, while unspectacular, completed 14-of-29 passes for 167 yards and did not turn over the ball as Arizona registered its ninth win in 11 games dating back to last season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals +3. O/U: 42.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-1): Kaepernick may have to take on Arizona without one of his favorite targets as tight end Vernon Davis is questionable with an ankle injury. Davis caught three passes for 39 yards against the Bears last week before exiting in the fourth quarter and has yet to practice as he hobbles around on crutches. Backup Vance McDonald also was hurt versus Chicago as he suffered an injury to his right knee that reportedly does not have structural damage, leaving Derek Carrier as San Francisco’s best option at the position should both Davis and McDonald be unable to play.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (2-0): Stanton is likely to make his second straight start as Palmer’s progress from a nerve injury in his throwing shoulder has been slow. Arizona definitely will be without running back Jonathan Dwyer, who was deactivated and placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after becoming the latest NFL player to be accused of assault this season. Dwyer was arrested Wednesday on allegations of aggravated assault in two separate incidents in July, including one involving a minor. Linebacker John Abraham, who suffered a concussion in the season opener, rejoined the team after taking a leave last week to contemplate retirement and will be back in the lineup once he passes the league’s concussion protocol.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco is the only team in the league that hasn’t gotten on the board in the fourth quarter this season, getting outscored 28-0. Arizona has yet to allow a fourth-quarter point (27-0).

2. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has at least one reception in 151 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

3. The 49ers enter with a four-game winning streak in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Cardinals 13