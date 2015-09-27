Preview: 49ers at Cardinals

Carson Palmer hasn’t missed a beat since a season-ending ACL injury in 2014 and the Arizona Cardinals have continued their success with the veteran under center. After throwing for seven touchdowns in the first two weeks, Palmer looks to guide the Cardinals to their second consecutive 3-0 start on Sunday when they host the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

The 35-year-old has been the good-luck charm for Arizona, which has won eight straight with the veteran at the helm since a 23-20 setback to San Francisco in the 2013 season finale. Like Palmer, NFC Offensive Player of the Week Larry Fitzgerald is defying the aging process with a three-touchdown performance in the Cardinals’ 48-23 triumph over Chicago last week. Arizona will look to light up the scoreboard versus a 49ers club that was shelled 43-18 in a loss to Pittsburgh last week after surrendering just three points in the season opener. After rushing for a career-high 168 yards against Minnesota, Carlos Hyde was slowed by a leg contusion and a head injury versus the Steelers, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -6.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-1): Colin Kaepernick put up gaudy statistics (335 yards passing, 51 yard rushing) with last week’s tilt out of hand, but was held under 250 yards passing in both meetings with Arizona in 2014. The fifth-year quarterback found some chemistry with former Baltimore wideout Torrey Smith, who reeled in a 75-yard scoring strike among his six receptions. Former Ravens and Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who had a 14-yard touchdown grab last week, raced 76 yards for a score in San Francisco’s 20-17 victory over Arizona on Dec. 28.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (2-0): Arizona has traditionally struggled to run the ball but David Johnson showed such a burst during his franchise-best 108-yard kick return for a touchdown last week that coach Bruce Arians stressed that he’d grant the rookie a larger role on Sunday. The jaunt also earned Johnson NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors to boot. Veteran Chris Johnson stepped in admirably for the injured Andre Ellington (sprained knee) and amassed 72 yards on the ground last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco has won five of the last six meetings in Arizona, but the Cardinals have emerged victorious in 14 of their last 18 overall at home.

2. Arizona S Tony Jefferson, who leads the team with 14 tackles, returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown last week.

3. 49ers TE Vernon Davis has eight catches already after mustering just 26 in 14 games last season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 24, 49ers 16