Preview: 49ers at Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers' chances of recording their first victory since the season opener are not exactly soaring through the roof as they will be facing the NFL's top-ranked defense when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco had hoped to come out of its bye week rejuvenated and halt its six-game losing streak, but it ran into a buzzsaw in Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints en route to a 41-23 loss last Sunday.

Colin Kaepernick will be looking to redeem himself after completing 9-of-19 passes for 67 yards with four interceptions - two returned for touchdowns - in a 47-7 loss in his last start at Arizona. Like the 49ers last week, the Cardinals are hoping to hit the ground running following their bye week after going 0-1-1 in their final two games before the break. Arizona can be optimistic about its chances as it enters Week 10 with a league-leading defense that is allowing 297 yards per game and the third-best passing defense (194.9). David Johnson, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 705 yards on the ground, could have a field day as San Francisco's league-worst rushing defense is giving up 193 per contest.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -13.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-7): Kaepernick showed signs of his former self last week, passing for 398 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort. He also ran for 23 yards, raising his career total of 2,005 to join Steve Young as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to reach the 2,000-yard plateau. Vance McDonald has registered two touchdowns of at least 65 yards this year, making him the fourth NFL tight end since 1970 and first since Shannon Sharpe in 1997 to do so in the one season.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-4-1): The injury bug continues to bite Arizona as it lost tackle Jared Veldheer to a torn biceps tendon and safety Tyrann Mathieu to a shoulder subluxation in its loss to Carolina in Week 8. The Cardinals, who hope to have Mathieu back in a week or two, also have 10 players on season-ending injured reserve. Johnson leads the NFC with eight rushing touchdowns and ranks first in the entire league with 1,112 yards from scrimmage, including a franchise-record streak of eight straight games with at least 100.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The 49ers are the only team in NFL history to allow an opposing running back rush for 100 yards in seven straight contests.

2. Arizona has won four of its last five meetings with the 49ers, including a 33-21 victory at San Francisco in Week 5.

3. San Francisco has surrendered at least 33 points six times during its losing streak, including each of its last four games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 37, 49ers 17