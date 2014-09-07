Preview: 49ers at Cowboys

Although their offense slumbered through much of the preseason, Colin Kaepernick expects the San Francisco 49ers to wake up just in time when they open the 2014 season against the host Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The electric Kaepernick guided the 49ers to three consecutive NFC championship games - and was a tipped pass by Seattle’s Richard Sherman removed from a second Super Bowl appearance in that stretch. Kaepernick looks to utilize both his rocket-launcher arm and gazelle-like legs as he tries to exploit a defense that yielded a league-worst 415.3 yards per contest in 2013.

San Francisco’s bread and butter remains its ground game, and veteran Frank Gore continued to buck the running backs’ version of Father Time by recording his franchise-best seventh 1,000-yard season last season. The 31-year-old could see sizable holes left by Dallas’ offseason departures of DeMarcus Ware (Denver) and Jason Hatcher (Washington) as well as the absence of All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee (season-ending ACL injury). The glaring spotlight aside, the Cowboys have been the definition of mediocre with successive 8-8 records in each of the last three seasons.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: 49ers -4.5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2013: 12-4, 2nd NFC West): While Dallas has its own issues on defense, San Francisco will be without Aldon Smith as he serves a nine-game suspension for violations of the league’s substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies. Defensive tackle Ray McDonald’s availability is in jeopardy after he was arrested over an alleged domestic-violence incident last Sunday, but coach Jim Harbaugh stressed that due process needed to be heeded before any potential discipline takes place. As for positives, Pro Bowl linebackers Ahmad Brooks (career-best 8.5 sacks) and Patrick Willis (104 tackles) are more than capable of picking up the slack.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2013: 8-8, 2nd NFC East): The much-maligned Tony Romo quieted (some?) critics by tossing 31 touchdown passes for the second time in three seasons, and the veteran doesn’t see any cause for alarm following offseason back surgery. Injuries are nothing new for Romo, who overcame a broken rib against San Francisco in 2011 to throw for 345 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas’ 27-24 overtime victory. Trusted target Dez Bryant (93 catches, 13 TDs) has seen his reception and touchdown totals increase in each of his four seasons in the league.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco WR Michael Crabtree is nursing a calf injury after being sidelined for over two weeks with a hamstring ailment.

2. Dallas Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray rushed for a career-best 1,121 yards last season and accumulated 10 total TDs (nine rushing, one receiving).

3. The 49ers bolstered their receiving ranks in May by acquiring three-time 1,000-yard WR Stevie Johnson from Buffalo for a conditional 2015 fourth-round pick.

PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Cowboys 24