49ers 28, Cowboys 17: Colin Kaepernick tossed two touchdown passes to tight end Vernon Davis and visiting San Francisco took advantage of four first-half turnovers to overwhelm Dallas in the season opener.

Chris Culliver returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown and Eric Reed, Perrish Cox and linebacker Patrick Willis intercepted Tony Romo on three consecutive possessions. Rookie Carlos Hyde added a 4-yard touchdown run and Kaeperniick completed 16-of-23 passes for 201 yards as the 49ers improved to 4-0 in season openers under coach Jim Harbaugh.

DeMarco Murray rushed for 118 yards and added a 2-yard score for the Cowboys, who scored late in both the third and fourth quarters to close the margin. Romo finished 23-for-37 for 281 yards, but Dez Bryant struggled with dehydration and was held to just four receptions for 55 yards.

San Francisco got out of the blocks in a hurry as linebacker Dan Skuta stripped Murray, and Culliver picked up the loose ball and scampered untouched into the end zone. Kaepernick ignited the offense as he found a wide-open Davis for a 29-yard touchdown and followed Reed’s 48-yard interception return by connecting with his tight end again for a 2-yard scoring play to give the 49ers a 21-3 lead with 4:25 still to play in the first quarter.

Hyde barreled in over right tackle in the final minute of the half to extend the cushion before Dallas finally got its offense untracked in the second half. Murray stumbled in to cap a 14-play drive late in the third before Romo found a wide-open Terrance Williams for a 2-yard score for his 29th straight game with a touchdown pass.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murray recorded his eighth career 100-yard performance and snapped San Francisco’s string of 17 straight games without allowing an opposing back to reach that plateau. ... Skuta received the start in place of LB Aldon Smith, who was suspended nine games for violations of the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies. ... Culliver suffered a concussion while tackling Murray late in the first quarter and did not return.