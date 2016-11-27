Preview: 49ers at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins appeared well on their way to another washout season before a stunning turnaround that has put them on the periphery of postseason contention. The Dolphins look to run their winning streak to six games Sunday as they host the San Francisco 49ers, who own the second-worst record in the NFL.

Miami has moved within two games of first-place New England in the AFC East and is one behind Kansas City and Denver for the second wild card, but coach Adam Gase is not focusing on the playoff chase. "We're so far away still," Gase told reporters one day after his team rallied for a 14-10 road win over the Los Angeles Rams. "It's not even worth it to me to look at it." San Francisco has dropped a franchise record-tying nine in a row since a season-opening 28-0 win over the Rams. Although seven of the nine losses have been by double digits, the 49ers did turn in a strong effort in their last road game, losing at Arizona on a last-second field goal in Week 10.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Dolphins -7.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE 49ers (1-9): San Francisco already owns the worst defense in the league, giving up 31.3 points and 431.1 yards per game, and continues to be ravaged by season-ending injuries. The latest was to safety Eric Reid, who suffered a biceps tear in last week's loss to New England to join linebacker NaVorro Bowman - the NFL's leading tackler last season - and 2015 first-round draft pick Arik Armstead on the shelf. While speedster Torrey Smith missed his first career game last week, tight end Vance McDonald continues to emerge as one of Colin Kaepernick's trusted receivers with six targets in each of the last four games. Running back Carlos Hyde is coming off one of his best games of the season with 86 yards on 19 carries.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (6-4): With the 49ers yielding 179.5 rushing yards per game, logic dictates that Miami feature a heavy dose of Jay Ajayi, who had back-to-back 200-yard games last month and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. However, the Dolphins could be without three starters along the offensive line as left tackle Branden Albert, first-round draft pick Laremy Tunsil and center Mike Pouncey all are dealing with injuries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the offense were dreadful for most of last week's victory with nine punts and an interception on the first 10 possessions before he connected on a pair of late TD passes to wideouts Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker. Miami's run defense ranks 30th at 126.1 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Parker, Miami's first-round pick in 2015, has made 13 catches for 182 yards and a TD in his last two games.

2. 49ers CB Jimmie Ward is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

3. The Dolphins have come from behind in the fourth quarter in each of their last four contests.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 23, 49ers 20