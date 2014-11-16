EditorsNote: fixing dateline

49ers pick Manning five times, hold off Giants 16-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw five interceptions as the San Francisco 49ers earned a 16-10 victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco (6-4) climbed into second place in the NFC West, tied with the Seattle Seahawks behind first-place Arizona. The Giants fell to 3-7, and pushing their losing streak to five games.

It was the first multi-interception game since Week 2 for Manning, who finished 21 of 41 for 276 yards. He also threw five interceptions in a loss to the Seahawks in 2012.

“I didn’t expect this. I didn’t plan on it,” Manning said. “I have to make better decisions, better throws. They’re all on me. It’s no one’s else’s fault. I have to protect the ball and can’t afford to turn it over, especially in field goal range.”

The Giants, who hadn’t scored on their opening drive in 20 games, put an end to that streak thanks to a turnover by 49ers running back Frank Gore, who lost the handle on the ball at the Giants 16-yard line.

Manning connected twice with receiver Rueben Randle for 38 yards, and running back Rashad Jennings, in his first game back from a knee injury suffered in Week 5, ran twice for six yards. The Giants capped the scoring drive when Manning found tight end Larry Donnell for a 19-yard touchdown and the 7-0 lead.

The maligned Giants defense, which last week allowed 350 rushing yards and which has been outscored 136-62 over the team’s four-game losing streak, actually kept this one close, holding the 49ers to just three first-half field goals of 31, 37, and 44 yards by kicker Phil Dawson, who gave his team a 9-7 lead at the half.

The 49ers scored their only touchdown of the game in the third quarter when quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who finished 15 of 29 for 193 yards, connected with receiver Michael Crabtree on a 48-yard touchdown pass to increase their lead 16-10.

“It was an outstanding throw and a great route and then Michael really hit the yards after reception and was playing football,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After Josh Brown’s 43-yard field goal closed the 49ers’ lead to 16-10, the Giants recovered an onside kick.

But any momentum gained from that change of possession was lost on third-and-9 as Manning’s third interception gave the 49ers the ball back, and safety Eric Reid returned it 51 yards.

The Giants had a final opportunity to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Manning connected with receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who finished with six receptions for 93 yards, on a spectacular 37-yard reception to set up first-and-goal on the 49ers’ 4-yard line.

Manning threw three consecutive fade passes that fell incomplete before being picked off for the fifth time in the game on the fourth-down desperation heave.

“The four shots from the 4-yard line -- it was inexcusable that we didn’t score,” said Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who noted that the 49ers defense, which came into this week’s game having allowed opposing offenses to score touchdowns on 69.6 percent of their red zone possessions, was 30th in red zone defense. “In hindsight we should have run the ball, but we’ve done a good job in the green zone and the tight green zone, but this particular day, the frustration to be standing here 17-16 instead we’re standing here with a loss.”

Last week, the 49ers topped the Saints in overtime 27-24. With the win against the Giants this week, the 49ers are home against the Washington Redskins.

“We’ll enjoy this one; this will be a happy flight home,” Harbaugh said. “I feel really good. Our team played with a lot of heart and a lot of fight.”

NOTES: For the first time since 1998, when Jim Fassel was the team’s head coach, New York has a 3-7 record in its first 10 regular-season games. That year, the Giants went on to win five of their final six games to finish 8-8. ... The 49ers improved to 21-9 in road games played under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who took over in 2011. With a win percentage of .700, the 49ers remain first in the NFL in road wins since the 2011 season. ... The 49ers also improved to 3-0 against the NFC East this season, and have outscored three of the four NFC East teams played -- Dallas, Philadelphia and the Giants -- by a 60-48 margin. ... Giants head coach Tom Coughlin fell to 5-2 against the 49ers and 15-14 overall against the NFC West. He was 3-4 against the NFC West as head coach to Jacksonville (1995-2002) and is now 12-10 against that division as head coach of the Giants.