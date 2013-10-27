Preview: 49ers at Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers look to carry their hot streak overseas when they take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Since an ugly 20-point loss at home to Indianapolis on Sept. 22, the 49ers have won four straight by an average of 20.3 points. The league’s third-ranked rushing attack rolled up 153 yards on the ground in a 31-17 win at Tennessee last Sunday, San Francisco’s fourth straight game with at least 30 points.

The 49ers defeated Denver 24-16 at Wembley on Oct. 31, 2010. Jacksonville is making its first overseas appearance and has agreed to play a home game in London every year through 2016. The Jaguars, who allow 26.2 more rushing yards than any other team in the NFL, ran their losing streak over the past two seasons to 12 with a 24-6 loss to San Diego last Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: 49ers -17, O/U: 41.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (5-2): Frank Gore may be licking his chops while thinking of getting a chance to run through the soft Jacksonville run defense, but he is listed as questionable for the contest with an ankle injury. If the ground game is limited in any way, expect quarterback Colin Kaepernick to continue to seek out tight end Vernon Davis, who has 17 catches and four touchdowns in the last four weeks. Tight ends have averaged six receptions a game against Jacksonville.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-7): There was a mild degree of optimism for Jacksonville after it stuck around well into the third quarter at mighty Denver two weeks ago, but the loss to the Chargers at home was another embarrassing blow. Chad Henne was sacked six times and the woeful Jaguars went 0-for-3 in the red zone. Blaine Gabbert has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered earlier this month at St. Louis, but Henne - who has thrown for 300-plus yards in consecutive games - will get the start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco P Andy Lee was named NFC special teams player of the week after pinning three of his six punts against Tennessee inside the 20.

2. Since Week 5, Jacksonville WR Justin Blackmon leads the NFL with 25 catches and 384 yards.

3. Davis and Gore both had touchdown catches in the Niners’ 20-3 win over the Jaguars in the last meeting between these teams Nov. 29, 2009.

PREDICTION: San Francisco 32, Jacksonville 13