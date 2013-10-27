49ers 42, Jaguars 10: Colin Kaepernick ran for two scores and threw for another as San Francisco crushed winless Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London.

Frank Gore ran for 71 yards and two scores for the 49ers (6-2), who outgained the Jaguars on the ground by a 221-90 margin. Kaepernick completed 10-of-16 passes for 164 yards and added 54 rushing yards as San Francisco won its fifth straight.

Chad Henne was 29-for-45 for 228 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville (0-8), which has lost 13 games in a row dating back to 2012. Maurice Jones-Drew chipped in 122 total yards.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions, as Gore had a 19-yard scoring run less than four minutes in and then produced a big block to guide Kaepernick in from 12 yards out. A 2-yard touchdown pass to Vernon Davis early in the second and a 9-yard dash by Kaepernick gave San Francisco a commanding 28-0 lead with 7:49 left in the first half.

Jacksonville turned a Gore fumble into a score when Henne found Mike Brown for a 29-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 28-10 late in the third, but Gore atoned for the turnover by plunging in from from 2 yards out to make it a 25-point game entering the final quarter. A fumble by Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis was returned 47 yards by Dan Skuta to cap the scoring with 13:24 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Francisco’s 28-3 halftime lead is its largest under third-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. ... Jacksonville had two second-half drives of more than eight minutes that resulted in zero points. ... The Niners tied a team record by scoring at least 30 points in five straight games, a streak they previously accomplished in 1994 and 1997.