Preview: 49ers at Lions

The Detroit Lions aim to finish the home portion of their schedule with an even record when they host the road-challenged San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Detroit won two straight at Ford Field to get to 3-3 before suffering a four-point loss to Green Bay on Dec. 3.

The Lions look to end their nine-game losing streak against the 49ers as they come off their fourth win in six games - a 35-27 triumph at New Orleans that raised their average to 29.3 points over the last four contests. San Francisco has won only one of its first seven road games, a 26-20 victory at Chicago in Week 13 that also is its lone triumph in five overall contests since its bye. The 49ers have scored 14 points or fewer in each of their four setbacks in that span and eclipsed the 17-point mark only once in their last eight overall games. San Francisco ranks 30th in the league in third-down conversions (30.1 percent) after going 2-for-14 against Cincinnati last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -10. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE 49ERS (4-10): Anquan Boldin is one catch away from becoming the 13th player in NFL history with 1,000 career receptions. With a grab on Sunday, the veteran receiver will have reached the plateau in 185 games, leaving Marvin Harrison (167), Andre Johnson (168), Jerry Rice (181) and Larry Fitzgerald (182) as the only players to accomplish the feat in a fewer amount of contests. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career while tackle Joe Staley will be making his fifth trip to the event.

ABOUT THE LIONS (5-9): Matthew Stafford has been exceptional of late, throwing 12 touchdown passes and just one interception over his last five games while posting a 116.6 quarterback rating over the last four contests. He’s been helped by Detroit’s running game, as the team has averaged 115.8 yards on the ground over the last five weeks to increase its season number to 84.4 and escape the league basement. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was chosen to participate in his first Pro Bowl while wide receiver Calvin Johnson was picked for the sixth time.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bowman enters Week 16 leading the league with 136 tackles.

2. San Francisco has won 14 of its last 15 meetings with the Lions.

3. Detroit leads the NFL in red-zone offense, scoring 30 touchdowns on 42 possessions.

PREDICTION: Lions 33, 49ers 19