Johnson re-emerges as Lions knock off 49ers

DETROIT - Calvin Johnson disappeared from the Detroit Lions’ offensive attack the past two games. The Lions weren’t going to let that happen again on what might have been his final home game at Ford Field.

The perennial All-Pro wide receiver caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown as the Detroit Lions snapped a nine-game losing streak to the San Francisco 49ers with a 32-17 victory on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Johnson caught just one pass in each of the previous two games before his bounce-back performance.

”We don’t pay too much attention to that,“ Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the talk about Johnson’s future. ”He’s just our best receiver. You’ve got to give him chances as much as you possible can in the game. But at the same time, I’ve got to make the decisions, too, and try to spread the ball around.

“If they’re going to pay a ton of attention to him, we’ve got to make them pay with other guys,” Stafford added. “We were able to do it again today while Calvin still kind of got his.”

The Lions will have to devote $24 million of their salary cap next season to retain Johnson unless they restructure his contract. Johnson has 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and eight touchdowns - solid numbers but below his usual standards.

“I’ve just got to go out there and play,” Johnson said. “It’s another game for me, you know? I don’t really think about it like that.”

Johnson had just one catch in the first half but found a rhythm after he was targeted with Stafford’s first pass of the second half. The defense took care of the rest, holding the mistake-prone Niners scoreless after halftime.

“The opportunities were there to make those plays,” Johnson said. “They were playing single-high (safety), so we had plenty of chances.”

Stafford threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Second-year wideout T.J. Jones scored his first career touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Stafford during the second quarter. Matt Prater added four field goals for the Lions.

Blaine Gabbert passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (4-11).

San Francisco committed 11 penalties, several of which extended Detroit scoring drives. That included two pass interference calls in the end zone and seven neutral zone or offsides infractions by the defense.

“There’s no excuse for that,” San Francisco coach Jim Tomsula said. “Just got to go back and look at that but for the life of me, I can’t give you any kind of excuse for that.”

The Niners gained just 57 yards after the break, including minus-one yard on the ground after 122 rushing yards in the opening half.

“I thought the team started fast today,” Tomsula said. “Going into halftime, I felt good about where we were other than those offsides penalties. In the second half, we’ve got to keep that ramping (up).”

Prater’s 37-yard field goal gave the Lions a 23-17 lead in the third quarter. Stafford’s 1-yard scoring pass to Johnson, following San Francisco’s second end zone pass interference infraction, provided some breathing room with 9:04 remaining. Detroit’s two-point conversion try failed, leaving the score at 29-17.

Prater’s 34-yard field goal with 3:07 left completed the scoring.

Prater also gave Detroit a 20-17 halftime lead by kicking a 38-yard field goal on the final play.

NOTES: 49ers WR Anquan Boldin made his 1,000th career reception during the team’s first possession. Playing in his 185th career game, Boldin was the fifth fastest to reach that milestone behind only Marvin Harrison (167 games), Andre Johnson (168), Jerry Rice (181) and Larry Fitzgerald (182). ... Detroit’s previous victory over San Francisco was a 27-24 triumph on Sept. 25, 1995, at Ford Field. ... RB Shaun Draughn (knee), C Marcus Martin (concussion) and LB Michael Wilhoite (ankle) were among the inactives for the 49ers, who placed G Alex Boone (knee) on the reserve/injured list on Saturday. ... The Lions split their eight home games this season. San Francisco won just one of its road games. ... The last time San Francisco lost at least 11 games was the 2007 season. ... The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time this season.