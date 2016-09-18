Preview: 49ers at Panthers

The Carolina Panthers didn’t lose a game until Week 16 last season, but they’re already in the unfamiliar position of trying to bounce back from a defeat. The Panthers hope to shake off their season-opening loss at Denver when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Carolina won its first 15 games a year ago and reached the Super Bowl before falling to the Broncos, who rallied in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 win in the rematch to open the 2016 campaign. “We didn’t do everything we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “I know our guys have all taken it very personal.” The 49ers turned in a dominant performance on Monday night, blanking Los Angeles 28-0, and are trying to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012. The Panthers have won four straight regular-season meetings, but San Francisco captured a playoff game in Charlotte in their most recent clash in 2013.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -13.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-0): Quarterback Blaine Gabbert had a solid debut in Kelly’s offense, completing 22-of-35 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown while adding 43 rushing yards. Carlos Hyde registered 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the 49ers rolled up 150 rushing yards – fifth-most in the league in Week 1. The dominant defensive effort – holding the Rams to 185 total yards in a shutout – will be difficult to duplicate against a far more dangerous Carolina team.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (0-1): Carolina picked up where it left off last season with a powerful running game against Denver, racking up 157 yards on the ground. The Panthers didn’t do as much damage through the air, but reigning MVP Cam Newton has re-established his rapport with Kelvin Benjamin, who made six catches for 91 yards in his first game after missing all of last season. Carolina’s defense was outstanding for three quarters and limited the Broncos to 307 total yards – 159 passing – but the evening was spoiled by surrendering 14 fourth-quarter points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Newton recorded passing and rushing touchdowns against Denver, his NFL-record 32nd career game with at least one of each.

2. Gabbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 12 straight games dating to 2013.

3. Carolina RB Jonathan Stewart, who rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries last week, has been limited by an ankle injury but is expected to be ready for Sunday.

PREDICTION: Panthers 23, 49ers 17