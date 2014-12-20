FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

S Eric Reid was fined $10,000 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he received for hitting Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin out of bounds

WR Steve Johnson (knee) is out of Saturday’s game.

CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) is out of Saturday’s game.

LB Nick Moody was not fined this week after he was wrongly penalized for roughing the passer due to a hit on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. The NFL later said the call was incorrect.

RB Carlos Hyde (ankle) is out of Saturday’s game.

LB Chris Borland (ankle) is out of Saturday’s game.

NT Mike Purcell was signed by the 49ers from their practice squad Friday (Dec. 19). Purcell, an undrafted player out of Wyoming in 2013, had spent the two last seasons on the practice squad.

DT Mike Purcell was promoted to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad Friday. Purcell, an undrafted player out of Wyoming in 2013, spent the two last seasons on the practice squad. He fills the spot vacated by veteran starter Ray McDonald, who was released due to continuing personal issues off the field.

