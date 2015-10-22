San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

S Eric Reid (chest) returned to practice on a full-speed basis Wednesday likely will start Thursday night against Seattle. Reid is formally listed as probable.

T Trent Brown would be expected to make his first NFL start if T Erik Pears cannot face Seattle on Thursday night because of his strained back. The seventh-round pick has played briefly in two games this season.

WR Anquan Boldin (hamstring) will be a game-time decision as to whether he will be able to face Seattle on Thursday’s game. He is formally listed as questionable after not having participated in full-speed team workouts leading into the game.

T Erik Pears (back) was held out of most of the team’s drills leading into Thursday’s game against Seattle. The 49ers list him as questionable for the game.

RB Carlos Hyde (foot) is expected to play Thursday against Seattle despite being listed as questionable. The team’s leading rusher was unable to put in a full workout during the 49ers’ short week of preparation for the Seahawks.