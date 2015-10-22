FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 23, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

S Eric Reid (chest) returned to practice on a full-speed basis Wednesday likely will start Thursday night against Seattle. Reid is formally listed as probable.

T Trent Brown would be expected to make his first NFL start if T Erik Pears cannot face Seattle on Thursday night because of his strained back. The seventh-round pick has played briefly in two games this season.

WR Anquan Boldin (hamstring) will be a game-time decision as to whether he will be able to face Seattle on Thursday’s game. He is formally listed as questionable after not having participated in full-speed team workouts leading into the game.

T Erik Pears (back) was held out of most of the team’s drills leading into Thursday’s game against Seattle. The 49ers list him as questionable for the game.

RB Carlos Hyde (foot) is expected to play Thursday against Seattle despite being listed as questionable. The team’s leading rusher was unable to put in a full workout during the 49ers’ short week of preparation for the Seahawks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.