San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

WR Bruce Ellington is expected to start at wide receiver in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday. That gives Ellington a bit of a head start over a crowded field of challengers in the battle to start opposite WR Torrey Smith during the regular season.

QB Jeff Driskel has been lining up in front of P Bradley Pinion, giving the 49ers a running and passing option on fake kicks. Driskel is competing with QB Thad Lewis for the team's third-string quarterback position.

DE Arik Armstead was held out of the 49ers' joint practice session with the Houston Texans on Friday because of soreness in his left shoulder. The second-year defensive end, a projected starter this season, might also sit out Sunday's preseason opener.

RB Kelvin Taylor is expected to get a long look Sunday in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans. The rookie is competing against RB Shaun Draughns to be RB Carlos Hyde's backup.

QB Colin Kaepernick sat out the 49ers' joint practice session with the Houston Texans on Friday with a sore right shoulder. The injury is not considered to be serious, but Kaepernick might be held out of the preseason opener against the Texans on Sunday.

QB Blaine Gabbert will start Sunday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans, 49ers coach Chip Kelly announced Friday. It's not an indication Gabbert is winning his battle with Colin Kaepernick to be the regular-season starter, Kelly warned.

ILB Gerald Hodges stood out among the three chief candidates to start alongside ILB NaVorro Bowman during the 49ers' joint practice session with the Houston Texans on Friday. Hodges is competing with ILB Michael Wilhoite and ILB Ray-Ray Armstrong for the starting spot.

OLB Tank Carradine will debut at a new position -- outside linebacker -- when the 49ers open the preseason Sunday against the Houston Texans. Carradine, a former defensive lineman, has been an impressive pass rusher during training camp and has given himself a chance to start in the spot left vacant by OLB Aaron Lynch's four-game, season-opening suspension.