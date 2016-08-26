San Francisco 49ers - PlayerWatch

WR Dres Anderson has joined the mix not only to make the 49ers' regular-season roster, but to make it as a contributing wide receiver. The second-year player put himself on the map among the lackluster corps of wideouts with a 30-yard touchdown catch last week against the Denver Broncos.

LG Joshua Garnett is expected to get some run with the first-team offensive line in Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Garnett is making a late bid to steal the starting job from C/LG Zane Beadles, who was moved to center at practice this week in an effort to determine his versatility.

RG/RT Anthony Davis is expected to get snaps at right guard in Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Davis is being considered at guard because RT Trent Brown appears to have won the job at right tackle, Davis' old position.

QB Colin Kaepernick said he's ready to put his best foot forward in Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Kaepernick is expected to make his preseason debut in the game after having missed the 49ers' first two contests with a "tired" shoulder. Kaepernick is competing with QB Blaine Gabbert for the starting job in the regular season.

C/LG Zane Beadles was shifted over to center at times during practice this week, an indication that rookie LG Joshua Garnett is being considered as the starter at left guard. Beadles has started at left guard in the 49ers' first two preseason games.

QB Blaine Gabbert will play -- but might not start -- in the 49ers' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Coach Chip Kelly has not announced a starting quarterback for the game, during which Gabbert's competition -- QB Colin Kaepernick -- is expected to make his preseason debut.

ILB Ray-Ray Armstrong has distinguished himself as the best pass-defending inside linebacker among the three vying to start alongside ILB NaVorro Bowman. Armstrong is competing with ILB Gerald Hodges and ILB Michael Wilhoite.

ILB Gerald Hodges appears to be the best run-stopping option to play alongside ILB NaVorro Bowman in an ongoing competition for a starting spot. Hodges' competition is ILB Ray-Ray Armstrong and ILB Michael Wilhoite.

RG Andrew Tiller suddenly find himself being challenged by RG/RT Anthony Davis for a starting spot. Tiller has started the 49ers' first two preseason games at right guard, but basically split snaps with Davis in practice this week as new coach Chip Kelly looks for a spot for the former star at right tackle.