Raiders 24, 49ers 13: Rookie Derek Carr threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns as Oakland stunned visiting San Francisco.

Carr went 22-of-28 and did not have a turnover while tight end Mychal Rivera caught seven passes for a career-high 109 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (2-11), who bounced back after getting crushed 52-0 by St. Louis last week. Marcel Reece added seven receptions for 64 yards and a score as Oakland won for the second time in three games after going a year without a victory.

Colin Kaepernick struggled to 18-of-33 for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions as the 49ers (7-6) fell three games behind Arizona in the NFC West and two games behind Dallas, Detroit and division rival Seattle for the two NFC wild card spots. Michael Crabtree had 56 receiving yards and Frank Gore rushed for 63 for San Francisco.

Carr guided the Raiders to a pair of 80-yard TD drives in the second half, hitting Reece for the go-ahead 9-yard score in the third and making it a 24-13 gap with a 5-yard TD pass to Rivera with 10:39 left in the game. Kaepernick was sacked on third-and-eight from the Oakland 25-yard line and Phil Dawson missed the ensuing 47-yard field goal attempt, and Kaepernick was intercepted by Charles Woodson on the next 49ers drive.

Kaepernick’s 8-yard TD pass to fullback Bruce Miller gave San Francisco a 7-3 lead before Carr found massive offensive tackle Donald Penn with a 3-yard score to put the Raiders back on top. Dawson’s 52-yard field goal with one second left in the first half knotted it at 10 at the break, and he connected from 20 yards out to give the 49ers a 13-10 lead with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 49ers have to travel to Seattle next week before finishing the season at home against AFC playoff contender San Diego and NFC West-leading Arizona. … San Francisco CB Chris Culliver left the game with a knee injury in the first half and did not return. … Raiders legend Bo Jackson attended the game.