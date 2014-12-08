Carr outplays Kaepernick as Raiders stun 49ers

OAKLAND -- To Oakland Raiders interim coach Tony Sparano, it was clear what the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive game plan was Sunday.

The 49ers crowded the line of scrimmage, tried to take away the run, and dared Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr to beat them, Sparano said.

That’s exactly what Carr did.

Carr passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a stunning 24-13 victory over the 49ers and delivering a severe blow to their Bay Area rivals’ playoff hopes.

Carr completed 22 of 28 passes, posted a passer rating of 140.2 and didn’t throw an interception. What’s more, he decisively outplayed 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had another rough game. Kaepernick completed 18 of 33 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice, sacked five times and had a 54.4 passer rating.

“I honestly thought Derek played really well tonight,” Sparano said. “Best game? I don’t know. I think he threw really well thought. We had a lot of (49ers) down there in the box today, and they didn’t want us to run the ball. They obviously wanted to see whether or not we could beat them throwing the football, and Derek was able to do that.”

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera caught seven passes for a career-high 109 yards with one score.

Fullback Marcel Reece caught seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and offensive tackle Donald Penn caught his third career touchdown pass.

The Raiders (2-11) were coming off a 52-0 loss to the St. Louis Rams, but they won for the second time in three games.

The 49ers (7-6) lost their second game in a row, as they fell 19-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving. San Francisco dropped three games behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals (10-3) in the NFC West and lost critical ground in the wild-card race.

“There’s no surrendering,” 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree caught a game-high nine passes for 56 yards.

The 49ers snapped a 10-10 tie early in the third quarter, settling for Phil Dawson’s 20-yard field after stalling at Oakland’s 2-yard line. But the Raiders responded with back-to-back 80-yard touchdown drives.

“It was nice. It was real nice,” Carr said. “I know the kind of talent we have and the kind of team we have. We haven’t been able to put it together obviously throughout the season. We’re young and we’re continuing to work hard and listen to our coaches and the game plan, knowing it in and out. And I felt for the first time there weren’t the little detail mistakes that have ruined it.”

Carr capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring strike to Reece, giving Oakland a 17-13 lead with 4:08 remaining in the third period. Carr, getting great pass protection, completed all five of his throws on the drive for 71 yards.

The Raiders forced a punt and kept attacking. This time they needed 11 plays to cover 80 yards and took a 23-13 lead on Carr’s 5-yard scoring pass to Rivera with 10:39 remaining. Carr went 6-for-7 for 83 yards on the drive.

“I think he did a great job of extending the play,” 49ers safety Eric Reid said of Carr. “He got outside the pocket and bought his receivers some time and then he delivered the ball, and we’ve just got to make more plays.”

The 49ers drove to Oakland’s 25, but on third-and-8, Raiders defensive tackle Antonio Smith sacked Kaepernick for a 4-yard loss. Dawson then hooked his 47-yard field attempt wide left with 5:03 remaining. Smith and linebacker Khalil Mack each had two sacks, and linebacker Benson Mayowa had one.

“Whenever you get pressure on the quarterback, you know you’re in his head,” Smith said. “I think early on he was having success breaking out of the pocket and making some big runs, so that kind of gave him confidence. But once we kind of closed the front down and stopped him from breaking open up the middle, it just made it that much easier to get him down.”

Oakland sealed the victory when free safety Charles Woodson picked off a Kaepernick pass, giving Oakland a first down at the 49ers’ 28 with 2:36 remaining.

“I have to play better,” Kaepernick said.

On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Kaepernick scrambled left and overthrew Crabtree down the sideline. Strong safety Brandian Ross intercepted the pass, and the Raiders took over at their 49.

Oakland capitalized on Kaepernick’s mistake, taking a 3-0 lead when Sebastian Janikowski’s kicked a season-long 57-yard field with 11:46 left in the first quarter.

The 49ers moved ahead 7-3 on Kaepernick’s 8-yard touchdown pass to fullback Bruce Miller with 1:54 remaining in the opening quarter

Oakland turned to trickery for its first touchdown of the game as Carr hit Penn on a 3-yard touchdown pass, putting the Raiders ahead 10-7 with 10:45 left in the half. Penn lined up as in eligible receiver on the left side, faked a block and slipped out to his left. He grabbed Carr’s low pass, withstood a hit from Reid and bulled into the end zone.

“I‘m happy I‘m able to live every big man’s dream,” Penn said.

Dawson had a 56-yard field goal nullified by a holding penalty on tight end Garrett Celek midway through the second quarter, but he hit a 52-yarder that counted with one second left in the half, making it 10-10.

NOTES: 49ers starting CB Chris Culliver sustained an apparent left knee injury with 11:03 left in the first half and went to the locker room. ... San Francisco LG Mike Iupati left the game late in the second quarter with a hyper-extended elbow and did not return. ... San Francisco OLB Ahmad Brooks’ missed a meeting earlier in the week and did not play Sunday. His starting streak ended at 60 games. Dan Skuta started in his place. ... Struggling 49ers WR Brandon Lloyd was inactive, and WR Quinton Patton was active for the first time this season. ... Raiders RT Menelik Watson (ankle, foot) was inactive. Khalif Barnes started at right tackle, and rookie Gabe Jackson started at left guard. ... Raiders WR Denarius Moore was inactive for the second game in a row.