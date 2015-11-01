Preview: 49ers at Rams

The St. Louis Rams look to move above .500 this late in the season for the first time in nine years with a victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. St. Louis benefited from a stifling defensive performance in a 24-6 rout of Cleveland last week and faces a struggling San Francisco club that mustered just 142 total yards of offense in a 20-3 setback to Seattle on Oct. 22.

“We have to do something to get better. It’s unacceptable,” 49ers coach Jim Tomsula said after his team was held to single digits for the third time this season. “That game is not anything that any of us here are proud of. That’s not how we want to represent ourselves.” Beleaguered quarterback Colin Kaepernick (13-for-24, 124 yards) routinely misfired versus the Seahawks and has been sacked 25 times, tied for the second most in the league. St. Louis, which has accumulated the NFL’s second-most sacks (23) this season, recorded an astounding eight in its last meeting with its NFC West rival.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Rams -8. O/U: 39.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2-5): Carlos Hyde limped to just 40 yards last week while dealing with a stress fracture in his foot. Hyde, who is expected to play on Sunday, has rushed for 302 yards in his last six games after erupting for 168 in the 49ers’ 20-3 season-opening victory over Minnesota. Veteran wideout Anquan Boldin has reeled in a touchdown reception in four of his last five encounters with St. Louis.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-3): Todd Gurley reached triple digits in rushing yards for the third consecutive game, amassing 433 and two touchdowns in that stretch to earn NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors. The 10th overall pick of the 2015 draft has run roughshod when it counts, bolting for an NFL-best 213 yards and amassing a sterling 9.26 yards per carry during the fourth quarter. While the ground attack has been stellar, Nick Foles’ aerial game leaves a bit to be desired after being held under 200 yards passing in each of his last five contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. St. Louis WR Tavon Austin leads the team with just 20 receptions.

2. San Francisco LB NaVorro Bowman’s 69 tackles are second only to Indianapolis’ D‘Qwell Jackson (79).

3. Rams P Johnny Hekker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month after averaging 48.3 yards on 16 kicks in October.

PREDICTION: Rams 23, 49ers 7