Preview: 49ers at Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have lost 13 straight since opening the season with a 28-0 whitewashing of the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers look for the season sweep on Saturday when they visit the reeling Rams in a matchup of struggling NFC West rivals.

Rookie Jared Goff is expected to be back under center for the Rams after suffering a concussion late in last week's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles has lost five straight games, including its first under interim coach John Fassel, who replaced Jeff Fisher a week ago. The 49ers rank last in the NFL in defense, allowing 31 points per game, and surrendered 248 yards on the ground in last week's 41-13 loss at Atlanta. San Francisco has lost nine straight games on the road and Colin Kaepernick is 0-9 since taking over the starting job at quarterback.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Rams -3.5. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-13): Carlos Hyde needs 50 yards to reach 1,000 for the season but the veteran back hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. San Francisco had no players selected to the Pro Bowl, the first time that's happened since 2005, and they lost five players to injury against the Falcons. The 49ers' defense is near historically bad, allowing 434 points and an average of 176.3 yards rushing per contest. San Francisco has yielded at least three touchdowns in every game except the season opener.

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-10): Goff practiced in full on Tuesday and Fassel said "we anticipate having him" Saturday. Sean Mannion was promoted to second-string quarterback for the Rams and would get the start if Goff doesn't clear the concussion protocol. The Rams are last in the NFL in scoring, averaging 14.1 points, and running back Todd Gurley has struggled throughout the campaign with 778 yards and an average of just 3.2 yards a carry. Gurley should have some success against a team that has allowed an average of 5.0 yards a carry to opposing backs with 22 touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. SF tackle Joe Staley sat out the previous game with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Saturday's game.

2. DT Aaron Donald has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rams, leading the NFL with 29 quarterback hits, and he is tied for the lead with 16 tackles for loss with seven sacks.

3. WR Kenny Britt needs 13 yards to become the first Rams receiver to reach 1,000 yards since Torry Holt in 2007.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Rams 21