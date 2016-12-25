49ers edge Rams to halt 13-game skid

LOS ANGELES -- Colin Kaepernick ran for a game-winning, two-point conversion, and the San Francisco 49ers rallied from a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game skid with a 22-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum.

Kaepernick connected with wide receiver Rod Streater with 31 seconds remaining to pull the 49ers (2-13) within 21-20 before converting the two-point attempt. An interception by San Francisco cornerback Rashard Robinson sealed the win.

Kaepernick completed 28 of 38 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

San Francisco hadn't won a game since beating the Rams in the season opener on Sept. 12.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 11 of 24 for 90 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Rams (4-11) dropped their sixth game in a row.

Tramaine Brock set up the 49ers initial score, picking off a Goff attempt and returning it 38 yards to the Rams' 17 with 9:38 left in the first quarter. Two plays and 37 seconds later, Kaepernick connected with running back Carlos Hyde for a 19-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 San Francisco advantage.

The Rams tied it on a one-yard run by running back Todd Gurley with 4:07 remaining in the first.

An interception of Kaepernick by safety Cody Davis led to the Rams' next score. On the first play, Tavon Austin took a handoff from Goff and raced 30 yards to the end zone for a 14-7 Rams' lead at 2:33 of the first.

In the fourth, Hyde fumbled a short reception after a hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines. Defensive end Morgan Fox recovered it at the 49ers' 25. Hyde suffered a knee injury on the play and did not return.

Goff tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee for a 21-7 lead at 10:32 of the fourth.

Kaepernick's 13-yard touchdown run cut the gap to 21-14 with 5:06 remaining.

Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt left the game with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter and did not return. Britt had no catches during the game.

NOTES: Los Angeles P Johnny Hekker set an NFL record with punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 50. ... Rams QB Case Keenum and T Greg Robinson were healthy scratches. Sean Mannion served as backup the QB. WR Michael Thomas (hip), S Maurice Alexander (concussion) and DB Lamarcus Joyner were also inactive for the Rams. ... 49ers inactives included DL Glenn Dorsey (ribs/knee), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), C Marcus Martin (ankle), T Joe Staley (hamstring) and QB Blaine Gabbert. ... Both clubs close out the season at home Jan. 1. The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks, while the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals.